Lynette Fields-Sandy’s Newly Released "Bo and Friends" is a Heartwarming Story That Captures the Joy of Friendship, Family, and Life Through the Eyes of a Lovable Dog
“Bo and Friends” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynette Fields-Sandy is a delightful tale narrated by a dog named Bo, sharing his adventures and special bond with his young human companions. The story reflects the warmth, love, and simple joys of everyday life.
Middle Island, NY, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Bo and Friends”: a charming and cheerful story that follows the life of a dog named Bo and his playful adventures with his best friends, Aiden and Cameron. “Bo and Friends” is the creation of published author, Lynette Fields-Sandy, a grandmother of two lively boys, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, who immigrated to the U.S. at a young age and enjoyed a series of successful careers. Later in life, she survived a battle with brain cancer. During her recovery at her daughter’s home, she found joy watching her grandsons bond with the family dog. Inspired by their interactions, she decided to share that happiness with others.
Fields-Sandy shares, “This children’s story is narrated by a dog named Bo, describing his daily life with his best friends Aiden and Cameron. Bo enjoys running, playing, barking at birds and squirrels, and many more exciting activities. His family has provided him with a safe and happy home with lots of love, making him feel so very special. Children will be excited to read what Bo does next!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynette Fields-Sandy’s new book is an engaging and relatable read for children and families, celebrating the unique bond between kids and their pets while encouraging gratitude, play, and affection.
Consumers can purchase “Bo and Friends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bo and Friends,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
