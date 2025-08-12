Dana E. Rounds’s New Book, “So Loved,” is a heartfelt and stirring tale that follows a young boy who must learn to accept the love of his adoptive family
Baldwinsville, NY, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dana E. Rounds, who is retired from the food service industry and enjoys camping and traveling with his wife of forty years, has completed his most recent book, “So Loved”: a charming story of a young boy who learns to love his family, despite feeling disconnected from them as an adopted member.
In “So Loved,” readers are introduced to a three year old boy who is told that he was adopted at ten days old by his family. Despite his mother’s insistence that he is loved as if he was her own, the young boy must overcome his doubts and fears in order to truly feel like he belongs in this loving family.
Published by Fulton Books, Dana E. Rounds’s book is partly inspired by the author’s own experiences in being adopted as an infant and raised in a loving adoptive home. With colorful artwork to help bring Rounds’s story to life, “So Loved” is sure to resonate with other readers who were adopted, helping them to realize that their families love them dearly.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “So Loved” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
