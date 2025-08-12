Maryann Gardner’s New Book, "Tiny Surprises," is a Charming Tale All About Discovering the Special Hidden Gifts and Talents That God Has Given to Each of His Children
Milmont Park, PA, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maryann Gardner, a loving wife and mother, as well as a retired cosmetologist and a strong woman of God, has completed her most recent book, “Tiny Surprises”: a heartfelt story that reveals the importance of trying new things and exploring the world in order to discover what tiny surprises and talents God has provided to each and every person.
“‘Tiny Surprises’ is an expansion of everybody being special and how it is up to each and every one of us to discover what is special about ourselves,” shares Gardner. “‘Tiny Surprises’ is about discovering God’s gifts/talents by putting ourselves out there and exploring the world around us, trying new things, and discovering all that we were created to be. ‘Tiny Surprises’ is about possibility, wonder, and finding that everything in life is a lesson and a blessing. To sum up ‘Tiny Surprises’, this children’s book is for children of all ages from one to ninety-nine; and no matter what age you are or where you are in life, there is always learning and discovering of our gifts/talents that make us unique, special, and what God created us to be.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maryann Gardner’s book began as a story the author used to tell her children when they were little, which she now shares to help readers of all ages create memories of their own through telling this tale. With vibrant artwork and poignant message, “Tiny Surprises” is sure to delight readers and encourage them to try and find their own talents that God has given them to share with the world.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Tiny Surprises” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
