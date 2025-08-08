Pennington Biomedical’s Annual Men’s Health Summit Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23
Registration is open for the annual event at Pennington Biomedical that will feature a variety of educational sessions and health screenings
Baton Rouge, LA, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Registration is now open for the 2025 Pennington Biomedical Men’s Health Summit, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23. Presented by Our Lady of the Lake Health and hosted by Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation, the free summit is available to all men over the age of 18. The summit welcomes men from across the Capital Region to learn more about their health, and it will featuring a wide variety of complimentary health screenings and informational sessions. Additionally, the CORE UFC Gym will host a UFC and self-defense demonstration, and the Baton Rouge Corvette Club will be on-site for a showcase of classic sports cars.
Space is limited for the event, so early sign-up is encouraged. To register for the event, please visit pbrc.edu/mhs. Primary Care Plus and Louisiana Blue are associate sponsors for the event, and in-kind sponsors include Baton Rouge Cardiology Center, Walgreens, Lamar, Trio Eyecare, Community Coffee, LifeShare Blood Center, CORE UFC Gym and R2 Fitness.
“While Pennington Biomedical works to improve health globally, we're especially excited to offer our Baton Rouge community direct access to world-class health resources through events like the Men's Health Summit," said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director. "This is more than just free screenings—it's a comprehensive opportunity for the men in our families and community to take charge of their health in one convenient location. We want every father, grandfather, son, and husband to leave feeling empowered about their health journey.”
The Men’s Health Summit provides easy access to health screenings, vaccinations and even blood donations, courtesy of LifeShare Blood Center. The screenings provided include blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index, EKGs, total lipid panels, testosterone levels, eye pressure, stroke risk and prostate-specific antigen tests.
The summit will also include educational presentations, covering topics including irregular heart rhythm, lung cancer prevention, and Alzheimer’s disease. Also, Pennington Biomedical researchers will host the session “Your Questions, Our Experts,” in which they will pull from years of research insights to answer questions about men’s health.
“Pennington Biomedical’s Men’s Health Summit is a fantastic opportunity for the families of Baton Rouge to encourage the men in their lives to take care of their health,” said John Lovelace, Assistant Director of Scientific Education at Pennington Biomedical. “This will be an easy way for participants to get important screenings and to learn more about their health. We extend a special message of appreciation to all our event sponsors for helping us encourage the men in our community to register.”
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting nutrition and metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 600 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
