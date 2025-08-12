Author Ruti Gavish’s New Book, "Captive: The Chronology of Professional Incest," Recounts the Author’s Abuse She Faced at the Hands of Her Own Therapist

Recent release “Captive: The Chronology of Professional Incest” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ruti Gavish is a powerful memoir that documents how the author, a survivor of childhood abuse, came to be abused years later by her own therapist. Through sharing her story, Ruti explores the pain and destruction this betrayal caused, as well as how she managed to overcome it all.