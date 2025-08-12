Author Ruti Gavish’s New Book, "Captive: The Chronology of Professional Incest," Recounts the Author’s Abuse She Faced at the Hands of Her Own Therapist
Recent release “Captive: The Chronology of Professional Incest” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ruti Gavish is a powerful memoir that documents how the author, a survivor of childhood abuse, came to be abused years later by her own therapist. Through sharing her story, Ruti explores the pain and destruction this betrayal caused, as well as how she managed to overcome it all.
New York, NY, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ruti Gavish, a clinical social worker who spent most of her professional life treating children and youth at risk and has been working on behalf of sexual trauma victims for many years, has completed her new book, “Captive: The Chronology of Professional Incest”: a thought-provoking true story of how the author came to find healing after a devastating betrayal and instance of sexual abuse at the hands of her therapist.
In “Captive,” author Ruti Gavish shares her story of how she, a childhood incest survivor, again falls victim to sexual exploitation. This time by a professional person—her therapist. Therapy is supposed to be a safe haven for a hurt person, but the therapist cruelly betrays Ruti.
The author’s tale unfolds in direct, authentic writing and without making concessions to herself and the readers. Ruti breaks an unwritten taboo and describes a painful and destructive phenomenon within the professional community, which is silenced in a similar way to the silence and silencing in cases of abuse within the family.
In a testimonial for “Captive,” Rivka Yahav, a professor at Haifa University and the former chairwoman of the Israeli psychotherapy association, shares, “The publication of Ruti Gavish’s book ‘Captive,’ as a chronicle of incest, lays out before us a painful experience… Her therapist’s inappropriate behavior constitutes a gross violation of ethics by a professional person, crossing the lines and abusing the trust and vulnerability of a patient at their lowest… Ruti’s book is an important warning sign for patients in need, for therapists who are heartless, mentally damaged or lack knowledge, and for all of us…. Ruti wrote an important book. Within its pages, she defeated evil.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ruti Gavish’s deeply personal and emotionally stirring memoir is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever endured their own instance of abuse, as well as pressure to keep their abuse silent, helping them to know they are not alone in their struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "Captive: The Chronology of Professional Incest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
