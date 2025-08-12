Author Lisa Howerton Goodson’s New Book, "Squirt's Touchdown," is a Stirring Tale That Follows a Young Football Star as He Navigates the Challenges of Adolescence
Recent release “Squirt's Touchdown” from Covenant Books author Lisa Howerton Goodson is a compelling story told through poems that centers around Squirt, a young teen football star who has it all. But when he and his brother begin feuding over the same girl, Squirt begins learning valuable life lessons he never realized before.
North Bellmore, NY, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Howerton Goodson, an educational leader who lives in Long Island, New York, has completed her new book, “Squirt's Touchdown”: a captivating coming-of-age story told through a series of poems that follows a young teen's journey in learning the facts of life.
“Squirt is a fourteen-year-old football dynamo from the Rochdale neighborhood in Queens, New York,” writes Howerton Goodson.
“Squirt has it all—speed, vision, and an arm. Talented beyond measure, there’s nothing sweeter for him than the thrill of taking down an opponent and making the touchdown.
“Tension between Squirt and his younger brother, Omar, the ‘illest lyricist,’ begin brewing over Squirt’s dream girl. Life for young Squirt feels like something far from a victory. As Squirt tries to dodge the ‘tackles of life,’ Squirt begins to question, ‘Is winning everything?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa Howerton Goodson’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow Squirt’s story of discovery and growth, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Squirt's Touchdown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Squirt is a fourteen-year-old football dynamo from the Rochdale neighborhood in Queens, New York,” writes Howerton Goodson.
“Squirt has it all—speed, vision, and an arm. Talented beyond measure, there’s nothing sweeter for him than the thrill of taking down an opponent and making the touchdown.
“Tension between Squirt and his younger brother, Omar, the ‘illest lyricist,’ begin brewing over Squirt’s dream girl. Life for young Squirt feels like something far from a victory. As Squirt tries to dodge the ‘tackles of life,’ Squirt begins to question, ‘Is winning everything?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa Howerton Goodson’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow Squirt’s story of discovery and growth, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Squirt's Touchdown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories