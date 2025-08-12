Author Lisa Howerton Goodson’s New Book, "Squirt's Touchdown," is a Stirring Tale That Follows a Young Football Star as He Navigates the Challenges of Adolescence

Recent release “Squirt's Touchdown” from Covenant Books author Lisa Howerton Goodson is a compelling story told through poems that centers around Squirt, a young teen football star who has it all. But when he and his brother begin feuding over the same girl, Squirt begins learning valuable life lessons he never realized before.