Author Joseph R. J. Baffi’s New Book, "And God Carried Me: An Autobiography of Sorts," is a Powerful True Story of How the Author’s Life Was Forever Transformed by God
Recent release “And God Carried Me: An Autobiography of Sorts” from Covenant Books author Joseph R. J. Baffi is a stirring and heartfelt true account that shares the author’s journey as he found himself forever changed through his faith. From a nonbeliever to a devout follower, Baffi reveals how God carried him through the darkness to revel in the light.
Deerfield Beach, FL, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph R. J. Baffi, an ordained nondenominational preacher and loving father of two who resides in Deerfield Beach, Florida, has completed his new book, “And God Carried Me: An Autobiography of Sorts”: an enlightening memoir that reveals how the author found himself forever transformed when he opened himself up to God’s presence in his life.
“This book has been written in an effort to show how God showed up in my life very late as he patiently waited to get my attention,” writes Baffi. “Once he did, he changed me in such a miraculous manner that I did the best I could to try to relate to you my readers the hell he pulled me from and the wonderful journey he set before me to live as he intended me to. If he could do this for me, he could do this for anyone. Thank you for taking the time to read my story.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph R. J. Baffi’s new book is a thought-provoking series that reveals how the author’s transformation occurred, and how God never gave up on the author despite the author giving up on him.
Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Baffi shares his story with the hope of encouraging his readers to open themselves up to God, and know that he is always there beside them through life’s trials.
Readers can purchase “And God Carried Me: An Autobiography of Sorts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
