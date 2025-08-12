Author Joseph R. J. Baffi’s New Book, "And God Carried Me: An Autobiography of Sorts," is a Powerful True Story of How the Author’s Life Was Forever Transformed by God

Recent release “And God Carried Me: An Autobiography of Sorts” from Covenant Books author Joseph R. J. Baffi is a stirring and heartfelt true account that shares the author’s journey as he found himself forever changed through his faith. From a nonbeliever to a devout follower, Baffi reveals how God carried him through the darkness to revel in the light.