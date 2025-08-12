Author Carolyn Cammenga’s New Book, "Tails of Kitten Finn," is a Charming Series of Poems That Imagine the Author’s Kitten in All Sorts of Humorous Situations
Recent release “Tails of Kitten Finn” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Cammenga is a captivating assortment of poems that center around Finn, an adorable kitten who finds himself on all sorts of whimsical adventures. From going shopping to fishing on the high seas, Finn’s poems are sure to bring a smile to the faces of readers everywhere.
Grand Rapids, MI, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn Cammenga, a loving mother and grandmother as well as an ordained pastor who resides in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with her kitten, Finn, and dog, Billy, has completed her new book, “Tails of Kitten Finn”: a riveting collection of poems that follow the many fictional adventures of Finn, inspired by the author’s real life kitten and his antics.
Author Carolyn Cammenga holds a BA degree in speech and drama from Monmouth College and a MS degree in guidance and counseling from Illinois State University, a Master of Divinity degree from Calvin Theological Seminary, and a postgraduate Master of Theology degree also from Calvin Theological Seminary. Following her ordination in 1980 as a pastor in the Presbyterian Church USA, she served in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Florida. She was later ordained in the Christian Reformed Church and served as a chaplain at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and as Pastor of Pastoral Care at Plymouth Heights CRC, also in Grand Rapids. She currently serves as co-pastor of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in nearby Kentwood, Michigan.
“Adopting an eight-week-old kitten named Finn was great fun!” shares Rev. Cammenga. “Watching his humorous antics over the course of two years was even more fun! I began to imagine what it would be like to place him in challenging situations and then record these imaginary episodes in the form of humorous poems. ‘Tails of Kitten Finn’ takes him on a shopping trip, on visits to the library, school, vet, zoo, football, and basketball games. An adventure on a fire engine, an almost disastrous fishing trip, and a not-too-solemn visit to church are some of the highlights of Finn's adventures.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carolyn Cammenga’s new book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Finn’s various tales of whimsy and light-hearted humor. Perfect for fans of poetry or cat lovers everywhere, “Tails of Kitten Finn” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Tails of Kitten Finn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
