Author Carolyn Cammenga’s New Book, "Tails of Kitten Finn," is a Charming Series of Poems That Imagine the Author’s Kitten in All Sorts of Humorous Situations

Recent release “Tails of Kitten Finn” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Cammenga is a captivating assortment of poems that center around Finn, an adorable kitten who finds himself on all sorts of whimsical adventures. From going shopping to fishing on the high seas, Finn’s poems are sure to bring a smile to the faces of readers everywhere.