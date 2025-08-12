Author Carol "Tudy" McNair’s New Book, “Pipe Down Piper,” is a Charming Tale About a Friendly Poodle Named Piper Who Learns to Finally Embrace Her Loud Bark

Recent release “Pipe Down Piper” from Covenant Books author Carol "Tudy" McNair is a delightful story that centers around a poodle named Piper who startles her family when she finally begins barking one day. Despite her excitement over having a bark of her own, Piper is constantly told by others to pipe down.