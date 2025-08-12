Author Carol "Tudy" McNair’s New Book, “Pipe Down Piper,” is a Charming Tale About a Friendly Poodle Named Piper Who Learns to Finally Embrace Her Loud Bark
Recent release “Pipe Down Piper” from Covenant Books author Carol "Tudy" McNair is a delightful story that centers around a poodle named Piper who startles her family when she finally begins barking one day. Despite her excitement over having a bark of her own, Piper is constantly told by others to pipe down.
New York, NY, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carol "Tudy" McNair, a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family and animals dearly, has completed her new book, “Pipe Down Piper”: a stirring tale that follows a poodle who is shamed for her loud bark, but soon learns to accept herself after her family moves to the lakeside where she can make as much noise as she pleases.
“‘Pipe Down Piper’ is a humorous fiction story using rhymes to describe the life of a penthouse poodle who loves to bark at everything,” writes McNair. “To her dismay, her family constantly replies, ‘Pipe down, Piper!’ Throughout Piper’s hardships and adventures, she discovers how important it is to believe in herself.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carol "Tudy" McNair’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help uplift the hearts of young readers who may be struggling with self-esteem issues, much like Piper after constantly being told to stifle her bark.
With colorful artwork to help bring McNair’s story to life, “Pipe Down Piper” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to be true to themselves and never try to hide a part of who they are.
Readers can purchase “Pipe Down Piper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
