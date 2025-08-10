Blue Peak Realty Closes 36 Unit Apartment Sale
Tampa, FL, August 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WC Equity Group, a real estate investment services firm, announces the sale of a 36-Unit apartment complex in St. Petersburg, FL. The brokerage has also been hired to facilitate renovations and leasing thru its enhanced operation and expansion of the property management division.
Blue Peak Realty serves as the property management and brokerage division under the real estate services firm founded by Kurt Westfield in 2009.
“WC Equity Group maintains a solid presence in contributing to expert panel discussions, research & analysis, real estate education, press consult, and general market updates," offered Westfield.
"The seller and buyer were able to come to an agreement and I was successful in pairing two parties that could mutually benefit from the transaction. The buyer intends to completely renovate all thirty-six units," stated Nick Catando, Blue Peak Realty's associate that handled the transaction.
Kurt Westfield
813-865-3091
www.multifamilyflorida.com
