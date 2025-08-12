Author Carl West’s New Book, "The Matrix Underworld," is a Gripping Tale That Will Take Readers on an Imaginative Ride Through Different Realms, Where Anything is Possibl

Recent release “The Matrix Underworld” from Page Publishing author Carl West is an enthralling novel that follows the character of Traveler, a bounty hunter who must set out from his home world of Never Realm to recapture Juggernaut, who has escaped into the matrix which connects all possible dimensions and realms together.