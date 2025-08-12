Author Carl West’s New Book, "The Matrix Underworld," is a Gripping Tale That Will Take Readers on an Imaginative Ride Through Different Realms, Where Anything is Possibl
Recent release “The Matrix Underworld” from Page Publishing author Carl West is an enthralling novel that follows the character of Traveler, a bounty hunter who must set out from his home world of Never Realm to recapture Juggernaut, who has escaped into the matrix which connects all possible dimensions and realms together.
New York, NY, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carl West, a Midwesterner at heart who loves the quiet town of Maple Plain, Minnesota, has completed his new book, “The Matrix Underworld”: a compelling tale that follows a bounty hunter on an interdimensional hunt to track down someone he once put away, but has now escaped into new realms of existence through the matrix.
“‘The Matrix Underworld’ is a book that takes the reader from one realm to another,” writes West. “It opens your mind to new possibilities about stories from the past, brought to a new light to fill your mind with wonder and a range of thoughts for the imagination. It brings dreams from the past back to life in this timeline and beyond. With recipes that can be made at home in your own kitchen, it makes it possible to actually have the same meal you read about in my book, as well as tickling the funny bone from time to time to bring delight to your day.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carl West’s riveting tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling, action-packed novel brimming with imaginative world building and larger than life characters. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Matrix Underworld” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Matrix Underworld” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
