Author Valerie Close’s New Book, "Lazy Vision: A Spiritual Guide for Corrective Vision to Combat Procrastination," Helps Readers Discover God’s Purpose for Them

Recent release “Lazy Vision: A Spiritual Guide for Corrective Vision to Combat Procrastination” from Page Publishing author Valerie Close is a poignant and thought-provoking guide that provides the tools that readers need in order to see through the haze in their lives and realize the true path and vision that God has chosen for their lives.