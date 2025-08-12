Author Valerie Close’s New Book, "Lazy Vision: A Spiritual Guide for Corrective Vision to Combat Procrastination," Helps Readers Discover God’s Purpose for Them
Recent release “Lazy Vision: A Spiritual Guide for Corrective Vision to Combat Procrastination” from Page Publishing author Valerie Close is a poignant and thought-provoking guide that provides the tools that readers need in order to see through the haze in their lives and realize the true path and vision that God has chosen for their lives.
Las Vegas, NV, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Valerie Close, the founder of Remnant Daughters Inc. and Emerge Business Consultants, has completed her new book, “Lazy Vision: A Spiritual Guide for Corrective Vision to Combat Procrastination”: an insightful and comprehensive exploration of the ways in which one can reconnect with the Lord and his purpose for them through embracing his power and Holy Word.
Through her work, author Valerie Close enjoys inspiring others to attain their career, business, and personal goals. She enjoys coaching, writing, and motivating people, and often hosts workshops, seminars, and retreats across the country. The author also loves traveling and spending time with family and friends in her free time. Currently, she resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her beloved husband and daughter.
“‘Lazy Vision’ is a guide designed to identify and correct your spiritual vision through the Word and power of God,” writes Close. “Many of us have been experiencing symptoms of vision disorder, which have been impeding our ability to effectively embrace God’s vision and purpose for our lives. Procrastination, trauma, and lack of foresight have sabotaged the dreams of many.
“Habakkuk 2:3 states, ‘For the vision is yet for an appointed time…,’ and your appointed time is now! No longer do you have to live life in spiritual darkness or distortion, for through God, you can possess the power to embrace and alter the divine will of God concerning your life.
“You’ve been scheduled for an eye-opening vision exam, and twenty-twenty vision awaits you! You can overcome procrastination and the trauma that has affected your life. Move from sight to vision today!”
Published by Page Publishing, Valerie Close’s enthralling series will help readers gain spiritual clarity and focus in their everyday lives, allowing them to parse through the darkness and embrace the light in God’s design for them. Emotionally stirring and candid, “Lazy Vision” is a powerful resource that will resonate with readers from all backgrounds, making it a perfect tool for individuals or groups looking to recenter and embrace God in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Lazy Vision: A Spiritual Guide for Corrective Vision to Combat Procrastination” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
