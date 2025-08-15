Florida Moonshine Company Opens First Tasting Room to Bring Local Spirits Directly to the Public This Fall
Florida Moonshine Company, a 100% woman-owned brand, will open its first tasting room in downtown St. Augustine this fall. The space will offer immersive tastings, private events, and handcrafted moonshine—bringing Florida spirits directly to the public.
Saint Augustine, FL, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Florida Moonshine Company, a 100% woman-owned craft spirits brand, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first-ever tasting room at 35 San Marco Avenue in historic downtown St. Augustine this Fall. The new location brings premium, Florida-crafted moonshine directly to the public through engaging tastings, private events, and cocktail experiences.
“We built Florida Moonshine Company to reflect our love for bold spirits, local culture, and women doing things differently,” said co-owner Tara Perkins. “This tasting room will be more than just a place to sample moonshine — it’s a space to connect, learn, and toast to Florida's wild spirit.”
With products in over 70 Florida retail locations — including Total Wine & More — fan favorites like Daytona Thunder and Miami Red Hot continue to redefine what moonshine can be: smooth, sippable, and full of Florida flair.
“We’ve proven there’s a real appetite for moonshine done differently,” added co-owner Susan Lieberman. “Our tasting room is our next step in bringing that experience directly to the people — locals and tourists alike.”
Spooky Season Highlight: Southbeach Cider
Launching September 1, Southbeach Cider blends spiced apple cider with the cinnamon heat of Miami Red Hot moonshine — served in a mason jar with soft caramel and fresh apple slices. Available only at the tasting room and select events this fall.
A Woman-Owned Brand with a Mission
Florida Moonshine Company is one of the only 100% woman-owned moonshine brands in the country. The new space will host:
Tastings
Private events
Cocktail classes
Local collaboration
“We built Florida Moonshine Company to reflect our love for bold spirits, local culture, and women doing things differently,” said co-owner Tara Perkins. “This tasting room will be more than just a place to sample moonshine — it’s a space to connect, learn, and toast to Florida's wild spirit.”
With products in over 70 Florida retail locations — including Total Wine & More — fan favorites like Daytona Thunder and Miami Red Hot continue to redefine what moonshine can be: smooth, sippable, and full of Florida flair.
“We’ve proven there’s a real appetite for moonshine done differently,” added co-owner Susan Lieberman. “Our tasting room is our next step in bringing that experience directly to the people — locals and tourists alike.”
Spooky Season Highlight: Southbeach Cider
Launching September 1, Southbeach Cider blends spiced apple cider with the cinnamon heat of Miami Red Hot moonshine — served in a mason jar with soft caramel and fresh apple slices. Available only at the tasting room and select events this fall.
A Woman-Owned Brand with a Mission
Florida Moonshine Company is one of the only 100% woman-owned moonshine brands in the country. The new space will host:
Tastings
Private events
Cocktail classes
Local collaboration
Contact
Florida Moonshine CompanyContact
Amanda Reed
904-465-2976
flmoonshine.com
Amanda Reed
904-465-2976
flmoonshine.com
Categories