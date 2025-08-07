Zaivio Introduces Business Plan Builder to Help Small Businesses Create Real Plans, Quickly
Frisco, TX, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has launched the Business Plan Builder, a practical tool that guides small business owners through each step of building an actionable business plan. Owners answer clear prompts for each section, and the app generates consulting-quality content for every part of the plan.
The Business Plan Builder covers executive summaries, market analysis, operations, team structure, financials, and valuation. Everything is delivered in straightforward language, ready for sharing or download, and works smoothly on any device.
“Most business owners do not have time for a 40-page plan or the budget for expensive consulting. Our goal is to make business planning organized, useful, and accessible in minutes,” said Mike Magolnick, Founder and CEO of Zaivio.
The Business Plan Builder is now part of Zaivio’s core Planning Kit, joining more than 20 other AI-powered business tools.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a practical AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen focused apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It is simple, fast, and designed to make AI useful for everyone.
Contact
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
https://Zaivio.com
