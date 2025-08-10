Zaivio Launches LevelUp, an AI-Powered Idea Generator for Business Growth
Frisco, TX, August 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has introduced LevelUp, a tool that gives business owners practical, out-of-the-box ideas for improving and growing their company. By answering a few targeted questions, users receive tailored suggestions that can help with marketing, operations, sales, or customer experience.
LevelUp analyzes the information provided, then generates actionable strategies and links to relevant Zaivio tools for immediate execution. Owners can use LevelUp to spark new thinking or find a fresh angle when they need it most.
“Small business owners are usually heads-down in daily work. Sometimes a single new idea can make a big difference. LevelUp makes creative brainstorming fast, relevant, and practical,” said Mike Magolnick, Founder and CEO of Zaivio.
LevelUp is included in the Planning Kit, joining over 20 focused apps designed to help small businesses move forward with clarity.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a practical AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen focused apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It is simple, fast, and designed to make AI useful for everyone.
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
