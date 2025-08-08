Zaivio Rolls Out Kit-Based Navigation to Simplify the App Suite for Small Businesses
Frisco, TX, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has reorganized its full suite of business tools into easy-to-use kits, giving users a more focused and intuitive way to find what they need. Each kit is built around a core function, including Planning, Marketing, HR, Growth and Sales, and a set of Free Tools.
With the new kit-based navigation, business owners can start with a clear goal like hiring, launching a campaign, or building a business plan, and instantly see all the relevant apps in one place. This approach saves time, reduces confusion, and makes onboarding easier for every user.
“We designed Zaivio to work the way small businesses think. Grouping our apps into focused kits helps users get started faster and feel confident they are using the right tool for the job,” said Mike Magolnick, Founder and CEO of Zaivio.
The kit-based structure is now live for all Zaivio users, available alongside more than 20 integrated business apps and the Vio smart assistant.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a practical AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen focused apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It is simple, fast, and designed to make AI useful for everyone.
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
