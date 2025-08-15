DJ Hustle Expands His Brand with New Website, Acting Credits, and Merch Drop
DJ Hustle launches DJHustle.com, showcasing his evolution from top SoCal DJ to full-service entertainer, actor, and fashion creator. The new site features event services, national acting credits (Pepsi, Google), and the “Hustle & Grind” merch line. With high-energy performances and a growing brand, DJ Hustle proves he's more than music—he’s a movement.
Newport Beach, CA, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Veteran entertainer DJ Hustle has launched an all-new website, DJHustle.com, unveiling a dynamic hub for his growing portfolio that now spans music, film, fashion, and event production. Best known in Southern California’s nightlife and private events scene, DJ Hustle is leveraging over two decades of experience to redefine what it means to be a modern-day entertainer.
The new site highlights his full-service offerings: customized DJ sets, LED wall production, photo booths, monogram lighting, red carpet experiences, and more. But it’s not just about parties—DJ Hustle’s digital relaunch signals a larger evolution of his career.
From the Booth to the Screen
Hustle, whose real name is Steven Roybal, has quietly built a parallel career in front of the camera. A full-time actor, he has landed national commercials with brands such as Pepsi, Google, Honda, Uber, and UNICEF. His performances—ranging from comedic to corporate—have been featured on prime-time TV, digital platforms, and streaming campaigns.
Clips and full videos of his acting work can be viewed on his official YouTube channel, DJ Hustle TV. His transition into acting wasn’t incidental. “I’ve always been about the full experience—audio, visual, emotional,” he says. “Acting just became a natural extension of that.”
A New Look: Hustle Gear Drops Online
With the launch of DJHustle.com, fans can also purchase official DJ Hustle merchandise. The new apparel line blends streetwear design with his trademark “Hustle & Grind” ethos. Items range from limited-edition tees to hats and performance wear—each piece designed with fans, clients, and creatives in mind.
The online store is live now at DJHustle.com/merch, making it easier than ever for followers to support the brand and wear the movement.
A Career Built on Connection
Whether spinning at a yacht party, DJing a wedding, or coordinating a corporate gala, DJ Hustle's presence remains unmistakable. His events often merge high production value with authentic connection—something he attributes to a mindset rooted in collaboration.
Client testimonials on the new site cite his professionalism, ability to read the room, and energy that “keeps the party alive.” Many of his clients return for repeat events, citing not only his music but also the seamless production experience and event flow.
“I’m not just pressing play,” Hustle says. “I’m building moments people remember.”
Looking Ahead
With acting roles expanding, his merchandise line growing, and a robust calendar of events across California and beyond, DJ Hustle is proving himself as more than just a DJ—he’s a cultural curator.
As he puts it: "Nothing happens without DJ Hustle."
For bookings, media inquiries, or to explore services and merchandise, visit DJ Hustle's website.
www.djhustle.com
For bookings, media inquiries, or to explore services and merchandise, visit DJ Hustle's website.
www.djhustle.com
Charles Johnson
310-889-5160
https://hustletv.tv
