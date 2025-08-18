Supernatural NA Debut Explores Resilience and Family Bonds in the Face of Darkness
J. A. Carlton's "The Coming of Schades, Book 1" in the Heroes of the Line series, garners praise from Kirkus Reviews for its eerie atmosphere and emotional weight.
Georgetown, TX, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a quiet Midwestern town, something ancient and dangerous stirs — and two young brothers may be the only ones who can stop it.
Author J. A. Carlton introduces readers to "The Coming of Schades," the first installment in her supernatural coming-of-age series Heroes of the Line. With themes of sibling loyalty, survival, and unseen power, the book has recently earned critical acclaim from Kirkus Reviews, who described it as:
“An imaginative page-turner featuring eerie and atmospheric prose..."
The story follows Nick and Frankie Emerson, two brothers navigating not only the fallout from the murder of their father, but the emergence of shadowy forces far beyond their understanding. What begins as a personal struggle soon escalates into a battle between ancient enemies with the boys born into the crossfire.
Carlton, an Author, Speaker and Wellness Coach, says the series was inspired by children who grow up with emotional or physical obstacles that often go unseen. “This series is for the New Adults who, carrying their childhood scars, refuse to give up — even when the world tells them to. I wanted to give them something that says: 'You're not alone, and you're not powerless.'”
Availability:
"The Coming of Schades" is available in paperback and digital formats on Amazon and through the author’s website.

Media inquiries, podcast/interview requests, and review copies:
Visit https://www.jacarlton.com/contact
For full Kirkus review, visit https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/j-a-carlton/the-coming-of-schades/
About the Author:
J. A. Carlton is an indie author, speaker, and wellness coach based in Texas. Her work blends science, spirituality, and storytelling to empower people of all ages to reclaim their voice, rebuild from trauma, and thrive. "The Coming of Schades" is the first book in the five-part Heroes of the Line series.
