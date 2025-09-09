Future Horizons' to Release: "How To Be Kind: Making the World a Better Place through Empathy and Compassion," written and illustrated by Kristie Zoller, PsyD
Dr. Kristie Zoller is a compassionate psychologist with over 10 years of experience, specializing in neuropsychological and psychological testing for young children with autism. She earned her undergraduate degree from Penn State and her doctorate from Alliant International University. She has worked at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and The Watson Institute, and now serves at Laughlin Children’s Center. She enjoys time with her husband, Jim, their dog Gus, and close friends.
Arlington, TX, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “How to Be Kind” follows Buttercup the Bee through activities and strategies to help children learn to be kind to themselves and others. Each section of the book focuses on completing concrete activities and learning specific skills to achieve the goal of improving empathy, social skills, and understanding. Children are encouraged to complete these workbook activities with a parent, caregiver, therapist, or teacher.
In a world full of different paths, leading with kindness will guide children to choose empathy over apathy, compassion over callousness, and love over hate. “How to be Kind: Making the World a Better Place through Empathy and Compassion,” is a workbook that walks children through a series of activities and strategies to develop the tools needed to improve social skills, resolve conflicts, make good decisions, and boost their emotional intelligence.
While this workbook involves social skills training and provides concrete activities to improve kindness and empathy for children diagnosed with autism, it is designed to work for any child from kindergarten through fifth grade.
In a world full of different paths, leading with kindness will guide children to choose empathy over apathy, compassion over callousness, and love over hate. “How to be Kind: Making the World a Better Place through Empathy and Compassion,” is a workbook that walks children through a series of activities and strategies to develop the tools needed to improve social skills, resolve conflicts, make good decisions, and boost their emotional intelligence.
While this workbook involves social skills training and provides concrete activities to improve kindness and empathy for children diagnosed with autism, it is designed to work for any child from kindergarten through fifth grade.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories