Future Horizons' to Release: "How To Be Kind: Making the World a Better Place through Empathy and Compassion," written and illustrated by Kristie Zoller, PsyD

Dr. Kristie Zoller is a compassionate psychologist with over 10 years of experience, specializing in neuropsychological and psychological testing for young children with autism. She earned her undergraduate degree from Penn State and her doctorate from Alliant International University. She has worked at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and The Watson Institute, and now serves at Laughlin Children’s Center. She enjoys time with her husband, Jim, their dog Gus, and close friends.