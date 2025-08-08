EloQ Communications Launches Bespoke Training & Consulting Services to Strengthen Corporate Communication Capabilities Across Southeast Asia
EloQ Communications, a top ASEAN PR agency, now offers corporate training and consulting workshops. This expansion allows businesses to enhance communication skills and build strategies with an award-winning leader.
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EloQ Communications, a multiple-award-winning PR and integrated marketing agency, announces the official launch of its corporate training and consulting services, empowering companies to build internal communication strength with the support of one of Southeast Asia’s most respected communications firms.
From startup teams preparing for their first media pitch to multinationals looking to enhance crisis readiness, EloQ now offers organizations across sectors the opportunity to co-create and upskill with award-winning experts. Services include:
· Media Training: Build confidence for spokespersons facing press interviews, TV appearances, and public forums.
· Spokesperson Development: Sharpen storytelling, delivery, and executive presence.
· Crisis Communication Training: Learn how to respond swiftly and strategically when reputation is on the line.
· Custom Communication Workshops: Tailored to address each organization’s unique industry, pain points, and communication objectives.
· Strategy Consulting Workshops: Partner with EloQ to assess positioning, audit brand perception, map communication risks, and design integrated plans.
Beyond training, EloQ invites businesses to a more profound partnership through its new consulting workshops. This is more than just a service; it's a collaborative journey. The workshops provide a platform for a team to work directly with EloQ’s award-winning experts to:
· Analyze and Define: Deeply analyze a company’s identity, market position, and core values to build a solid foundation for all communication efforts.
· Strategize and Plan: Co-create a comprehensive communication strategy that is not only ambitious but also practical, culturally intelligent, and perfectly aligned with business objectives.
“We don’t just train. We collaborate. Our new services are designed to bring your internal team to the table, uncover your story, and shape it into something that resonates across platforms and audiences,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le (https://clara.ly-le.info/), Founder and Managing Director of EloQ Communications. “We’re here to help you not only speak – but be heard, be trusted, and be ready.”
More than a training – it’s a transformation
EloQ’s programs combine deep local insight, ASEAN-wide experience, and global standards to ensure each engagement is rooted in the realities of today’s media and stakeholder landscape. With a proven track record of over 100 successful campaigns for brands like Intel, Viber, Booking.com, AstraZeneca, and Duolingo, EloQ brings unparalleled credibility and creativity to every client relationship.
What sets EloQ apart is its human-centered, consultative approach. Rather than offering generic, one-size-fits-all materials, EloQ works side-by-side with clients to understand their business model, audience sensitivities, and internal capabilities before recommending a roadmap.
“If your team needs to strengthen its communication muscles – whether to lead a product launch, manage a social media crisis, or simply clarify your core messaging – this is your chance to learn directly from a top-ranked agency that’s already done it, time and time again,” Dr. Ly-Le added.
A regional partner for long-term growth
EloQ’s expansion into training and consulting reinforces its evolution from a trusted execution partner to a regional knowledge hub and strategic advisor. The agency is committed to sharing its expertise, raising communication standards, and nurturing in-house talent in Vietnam and throughout Southeast Asia.
This is an opportunity to leverage the expertise of the agency that rose from a Bronze Award in 2021 to the pinnacle of a Diamond Award in 2025. The agency is not just offering a service; it is offering a partnership to elevate communication capabilities and shape a resilient, equitable future together.
Don’t just communicate, communicate with purpose and impact. To learn how its training and consulting services can transform a business, contact EloQ Communications today at hello@eloqasia.com.
About EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications is a Vietnam-based public relations and integrated marketing agency that serves clients across Southeast Asia and internationally. Founded on the principles of transparency, cultural understanding, and strategic creativity, EloQ specializes in media relations, digital marketing, crisis communications, social media management, and PR measurement. The agency is also a strong advocate for elevating Vietnam’s voice in global communications networks and supporting the professional development of young communicators in the region.
For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com.
From startup teams preparing for their first media pitch to multinationals looking to enhance crisis readiness, EloQ now offers organizations across sectors the opportunity to co-create and upskill with award-winning experts. Services include:
· Media Training: Build confidence for spokespersons facing press interviews, TV appearances, and public forums.
· Spokesperson Development: Sharpen storytelling, delivery, and executive presence.
· Crisis Communication Training: Learn how to respond swiftly and strategically when reputation is on the line.
· Custom Communication Workshops: Tailored to address each organization’s unique industry, pain points, and communication objectives.
· Strategy Consulting Workshops: Partner with EloQ to assess positioning, audit brand perception, map communication risks, and design integrated plans.
Beyond training, EloQ invites businesses to a more profound partnership through its new consulting workshops. This is more than just a service; it's a collaborative journey. The workshops provide a platform for a team to work directly with EloQ’s award-winning experts to:
· Analyze and Define: Deeply analyze a company’s identity, market position, and core values to build a solid foundation for all communication efforts.
· Strategize and Plan: Co-create a comprehensive communication strategy that is not only ambitious but also practical, culturally intelligent, and perfectly aligned with business objectives.
“We don’t just train. We collaborate. Our new services are designed to bring your internal team to the table, uncover your story, and shape it into something that resonates across platforms and audiences,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le (https://clara.ly-le.info/), Founder and Managing Director of EloQ Communications. “We’re here to help you not only speak – but be heard, be trusted, and be ready.”
More than a training – it’s a transformation
EloQ’s programs combine deep local insight, ASEAN-wide experience, and global standards to ensure each engagement is rooted in the realities of today’s media and stakeholder landscape. With a proven track record of over 100 successful campaigns for brands like Intel, Viber, Booking.com, AstraZeneca, and Duolingo, EloQ brings unparalleled credibility and creativity to every client relationship.
What sets EloQ apart is its human-centered, consultative approach. Rather than offering generic, one-size-fits-all materials, EloQ works side-by-side with clients to understand their business model, audience sensitivities, and internal capabilities before recommending a roadmap.
“If your team needs to strengthen its communication muscles – whether to lead a product launch, manage a social media crisis, or simply clarify your core messaging – this is your chance to learn directly from a top-ranked agency that’s already done it, time and time again,” Dr. Ly-Le added.
A regional partner for long-term growth
EloQ’s expansion into training and consulting reinforces its evolution from a trusted execution partner to a regional knowledge hub and strategic advisor. The agency is committed to sharing its expertise, raising communication standards, and nurturing in-house talent in Vietnam and throughout Southeast Asia.
This is an opportunity to leverage the expertise of the agency that rose from a Bronze Award in 2021 to the pinnacle of a Diamond Award in 2025. The agency is not just offering a service; it is offering a partnership to elevate communication capabilities and shape a resilient, equitable future together.
Don’t just communicate, communicate with purpose and impact. To learn how its training and consulting services can transform a business, contact EloQ Communications today at hello@eloqasia.com.
About EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications is a Vietnam-based public relations and integrated marketing agency that serves clients across Southeast Asia and internationally. Founded on the principles of transparency, cultural understanding, and strategic creativity, EloQ specializes in media relations, digital marketing, crisis communications, social media management, and PR measurement. The agency is also a strong advocate for elevating Vietnam’s voice in global communications networks and supporting the professional development of young communicators in the region.
For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com.
Contact
EloQ CommunicationsContact
Duy Ly
+84 28 39251559
Duy Ly
+84 28 39251559
Categories