Explosive New Docuseries, "I’m Not Supposed to be Here," Now Available on the Roku Channel
The untold 30-year odyssey of music’s most unstoppable outsider, Eddie Blazquez — frontman of Toke D Keda.
Miami, FL, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This summer, The Roku Channel will premiere a music industry documentary offering an unfiltered account of the career and personal experiences of Eddie Blazquez, the frontman of Latin fusion group Toke D Keda.
Now available on The Roku Channel, I’m Not Supposed To Be Here is a four-part, five-hour account of Blazquez’s decades navigating the music business. The series draws on his own recollections to document challenges, industry disputes, and events that shaped his career, including a high-profile conflict with a huge record company, and a television executive whose alleged misconduct led to professional repercussions for Blazquez.
The documentary features footage and stories from his collaborations with artists including Ricky Martin, salsa musician Willie Colón, and reggaeton performers Wisin y Yandel and Calle 13. It also references his tenure as a television host and producer, during which he staged high-visibility stunts and covered music events for broadcast audiences.
The series is supplemented by Blazquez’s 400-page memoir, also available as an audiobook in 17 languages. In the book, he further details personal and professional episodes, such as a relationship involving connections to organized crime, detainment in Australia, and performances across multiple countries including Russia, Turkey, Singapore, Sweden, and Japan.
Throughout both projects, Blazquez maintains a focus on persistence in the face of obstacles, framing his experiences as both a cautionary account and a record of survival in a competitive industry.
"I’m Not Supposed To Be Here" is be available to stream exclusively on The Roku Channel.
