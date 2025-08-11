Trio Unveils Major Platform Update to Simplify SMB Device Management
Yerevan, Armenia, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Trio, the cross-platform MDM solution for small businesses and schools, today announced a major platform update featuring new tools designed to streamline IT operations for SMBs. This release reinforces Trio’s core promise: effortless MDM setup and intuitive device management without the steep learning curve.
Key highlights include:
Trio Directory and Access Control List for easier user management and role-based permissions.
New App Policy, Device Groups, and Command Center for scalable policy deployment and batch scripting.
UEM Enrollment for Android, Autopilot for Windows, and improved CSV Import for fast device provisioning.
Trio Desk upgrades and new Ticket Management for seamless remote support.
Enhanced MFA, more detailed device action logs, and advanced data filters.
“SMBs need powerful tools that work without a full IT department,” said Saeid Alirezaei, CEO of Trio. “This update delivers automation, clarity, and control, without the complexity, so busy IT admins can stay focused on what matters.”
Trio supports Apple, Windows, and Android from one dashboard, letting teams deploy, secure, and manage devices with plug-and-play ease. From app control to remote wipe, automation to compliance, Trio keeps device management simple, fast, and secure.
The new features are now available to all Trio customers.
Not a customer yet?
Book your free demo now.
Contact
Atena Ladchartabi
009 89120389196
trio.so
Categories