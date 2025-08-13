Huntington Learning Center of Russellville Reports Most Children Experienced Learning Loss Or Are Stressed About School
Many students aren’t just worried about grades, they’re wrestling with confidence, motivation, and focus. “We often meet students who believe they’re just ‘bad at math’ or ‘not good test-takers,’” says Crawford “However, once they experience academic success with the right support, those labels start to fall away. Confidence grows, and that’s when real progress happens.”
Russellville, AR, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Many students aren’t just worried about grades, they’re wrestling with confidence, motivation, and focus.
According to a recent YouGov study, 55% of parents say their children have experienced some form of learning loss, and 58% say their child feels overwhelmed or stressed about school. Even high-achieving students can feel discouraged by tough assignments or shifting academic expectations.
Russellville Huntington Learning Center says that tutoring can be a game-changer, not just for catching up, but for changing how students feel about school.
“We often meet students who believe they’re just ‘bad at math’ or ‘not good test-takers,’” says Crawford “However, once they experience academic success with the right support, those labels start to fall away. Confidence grows, and that’s when real progress happens.”
Reframing Tutoring: It’s Not Just About Grades
When parents search for “tutoring near me” or “find a tutor,” it’s often in response to a bad test score or a missing assignment. However, tutoring services—especially when personalized and consistent—can do much more than just improve a GPA.
Tutoring can help students:
● Rebuild confidence after a tough academic year.
● Develop better time management and study strategies.
● Feel more in control of their learning.
● Build resilience and persistence when facing challenges.
“It’s about changing the narrative,” Crawford explains. “Instead of seeing school as a constant struggle, students begin to approach challenges with a growth mindset. That shift can have a lasting impact.”
Confidence Begins With Clarity
One of the first steps to boosting student confidence is identifying the root of the problem. At Huntington Learning Center, that starts with a comprehensive academic evaluation. This helps tutors understand exactly where a student is struggling—whether its missing foundational skills, difficulty staying organized, or stress about a specific subject.
From there, a personalized plan is created. Whether students need subject tutoring, test prep, or support with learning differences like ADHD, Huntington’s certified educators tailor their approach to meet each student’s unique needs.
Tutoring That Fits Busy Lives
With both in-center and online tutoring available, families can choose the format that works best for them. Whether it’s fitting in extra help after school, on weekends, or during quiet mornings at home, flexibility helps make consistent progress possible.
Real Growth, Real Results
When students start to see improvements, even small ones, their mindset shifts. Suddenly, school feels less intimidating. Confidence grows. Most importantly, students begin to believe in their own potential.
“Tutoring is about more than just academic performance,” Crawford says. “It’s about helping students feel valued, supported, and capable.”
About Huntington
Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized learning programs in person, online, and hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington's programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com and for franchising opportunities, visit www.HuntingtonFranchise.com.
Contact
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville
John Crawford
479-449-4500
huntingtonhelps.com/locations/russellville-ar/
