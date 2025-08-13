Huntington Learning Center of Russellville Reports Most Children Experienced Learning Loss Or Are Stressed About School

Many students aren’t just worried about grades, they’re wrestling with confidence, motivation, and focus. “We often meet students who believe they’re just ‘bad at math’ or ‘not good test-takers,’” says Crawford “However, once they experience academic success with the right support, those labels start to fall away. Confidence grows, and that’s when real progress happens.”