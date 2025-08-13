John C. Seward’s Newly Released "The Recovery of Breath" is a Stirring Call for Spiritual Renewal and Divine Restoration in the Body of Christ
“The Recovery of Breath” from Christian Faith Publishing author John C. Seward is a compelling exploration of spiritual revival, drawing from Scripture and personal experience to emphasize the vital need for God’s breath to restore the church and the individual believer.
Manila, AR, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Recovery of Breath”: a spiritually rich and theologically insightful guide to revival and restoration. “The Recovery of Breath” is the creation of published author, John C. Seward, the senior/lead pastor at Gospel Lighthouse Church in Blytheville, Arkansas. He has served in the ministry for thirty-three years (twenty-seven as pastor) as evangelist, youth evangelist, camp speaker, youth pastor, worship leader, psalmist, dramatist, and senior pastor. His heartbeat is to see young men and women thrust into the ministry and equipped through godly instruction and integrity. He and his beautiful wife Crystal have been married for twenty-eight years and have two wonderful boys: John Samuel “Levi,” age 20, and Jordan “Caleb” Blaze, age 18; and one beautiful daughter, Alexis “Macie” Elizabeth, age 12.
John C. Seward shares, “Have you ever felt out of breath? You are not alone. I’m amazed that God designed the human body with at least eight different blood types but made sure that we all breathe the same air. There is an important reason behind this creation standard. Lately, the church has lost her breath. We need God to breathe one more time on humanity. The Recovery of Breath explains why this is so important to all mankind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John C. Seward’s new book delves deeply into biblical texts, prophetic insights, and theological reflections, particularly Ezekiel 37, to highlight the church’s need for the life-giving breath of the Holy Spirit. With vivid storytelling, real-life ministry experiences, and powerful scriptural interpretation, the author calls readers to examine their spiritual vitality and step into a season of renewal.
Consumers can purchase “The Recovery of Breath” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Recovery of Breath,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
