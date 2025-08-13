Thornton Lynn’s Newly Released "My Spiritual Understanding of God and the Bible with Fear and Tremble" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Scripture
“My Spiritual Understanding of God and the Bible with Fear and Tremble” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thornton Lynn is a compelling spiritual commentary that encourages readers to look beyond the physical world and understand biblical truth from a deeply personal and Spirit-led perspective.
New York, NY, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Spiritual Understanding of God and the Bible with Fear and Tremble,” a reflective and eye-opening discussion of biblical truth through the lens of spiritual discernment, is the creation of published author, Thornton Lynn.
Thornton Lynn shares, “This is a book that hopefully motivates everyone to see the world through spiritual eyes. Even though we live in a physical world that seems so real, it isn’t what it seems.
“There is a battle playing out behind the scenes, between God and Satan, good and evil. And we, the people, are the players being influenced and controlled, with the right to be a part of the game.
“This is my understanding of the Bible from my spiritual perspective. Since everything is a reflection in our lives and this world—either of God or Satan, or heaven above—it must be true, if you will just look.
“The heart of this book is Revelation, showing God’s fairness, kindness, love, and His wrath. But one has to be seeing into the spiritual realm to understand. Revelation is a book of future events in the end times, but now it is being played out in the present.
“The main interest of this book is God, Satan, and we, the people. Therefore, I do not wish for my name to be recognized as the author. I am the writer. And I definitely shouldn’t be lifted up for any praise. If there is any praise to be had, it should go to God.
“I will be using a pen name: Thornton Lynn. And if you choose, one could also consider it as the Holy Spirit’s pen name. He was and is my motivation and inspiration.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thornton Lynn’s new book is a sincere and spiritually charged work meant to awaken hearts, deepen biblical understanding, and give God all the glory.
Consumers can purchase “My Spiritual Understanding of God and the Bible with Fear and Tremble” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Spiritual Understanding of God and the Bible with Fear and Tremble,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories