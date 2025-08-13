Tim and Linda Tarleton’s Newly Released "Duke University Hospital versus Burkitt Lymphoma" is a Compelling True Story of Perseverance and Faith
“Duke University Hospital versus Burkitt Lymphoma: And a Sometimes Difficult Patient” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tim and Linda Tarleton is a moving firsthand account of the couple’s battle against an aggressive form of cancer, highlighting the strength of love, faith, and an unbreakable will to survive.
Taylorsville, NC, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Duke University Hospital versus Burkitt Lymphoma: And a Sometimes Difficult Patient”: a gripping memoir that tells the harrowing and heartfelt journey of fighting a rare, fast-moving cancer with the help of skilled medical professionals, unwavering faith, and an enduring marital bond. “Duke University Hospital versus Burkitt Lymphoma: And a Sometimes Difficult Patient” is the creation of published author, Tim and Linda Tarleton.
Tim and Linda Tarleton shares, “An inspiring story of a devoted couple beating the odds—a must-read for anyone fighting cancer.
“A retired and highly decorated state Trooper and his wife are faced with a devastating diagnosis: cancer cells of an unknown type were present throughout his body (stage 4). He was immediately taken to Duke University Hospital, where the fight began.
“It was discovered that the cancer was rare, highly aggressive, and killed with great speed and efficiency. Upon arrival at Duke, the patient’s life could be measured in hours. This powerful story details the interactions between a devoted wife who rarely left her husband’s side and would not even utter the word cancer in his presence; a renowned doctor who did not always adhere to established protocol; a nursing staff who routinely went above and beyond; and a patient who just would not quit.
“Even when given the opportunity to come home for a break, though still very sick, the patient (usually while trying to impress his wife) would often end up back at Duke or in the local emergency room. The interactions between the characters in the book are always serious, always honest, and often humorous. What is even more amazing is the faith, attitude, and effort by all involved to 'beat the odds.'
“It’s hard to put the book down once you start. The author’s descriptions make you feel like you are right there.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim and Linda Tarleton’s new book is a heartfelt and inspiring narrative that will resonate with readers navigating personal health crises or supporting loved ones through medical challenges.
