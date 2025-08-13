Anna Roche’s Newly Released "Let God Love You" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Spiritual Growth, Healing, and Deepening Relationship with God

“Let God Love You: My Personal Story of Surrender and Some Things I’ve Learned along the Way” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anna Roche is a powerful testimony of faith, vulnerability, and transformation, offering encouragement to readers seeking deeper intimacy with Jesus and freedom through forgiveness.