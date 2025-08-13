Anna Roche’s Newly Released "Let God Love You" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Spiritual Growth, Healing, and Deepening Relationship with God
“Let God Love You: My Personal Story of Surrender and Some Things I’ve Learned along the Way” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anna Roche is a powerful testimony of faith, vulnerability, and transformation, offering encouragement to readers seeking deeper intimacy with Jesus and freedom through forgiveness.
Lake City, FL, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Let God Love You: My Personal Story of Surrender and Some Things I’ve Learned along the Way”: a candid and inspiring spiritual memoir that explores the author's journey. “Let God Love You: My Personal Story of Surrender and Some Things I’ve Learned along the Way” is the creation of published author, Anna Roche, who lives in Florida with her husband, Jake, of twenty-two years and their dog. Some of her hobbies include painting, reading, antiquing, going to botanical gardens, and exploring new places.
Roche shares, “I never imagined that I would write a book, but when one of my friends told me one day that she had seen a vision of me writing a book (more details about this inside the book), I said, 'Yes, Lord.' And so I did. And wow, what a journey it’s been. I went completely out of my comfort zone writing this book—I’ve never been more vulnerable in my life. But I’ll do anything for God! I can honestly say this book was borne out of obedience.
“We are all in need of a better hope, a better life, and a better way. Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. He is what we are looking for—whether we realize it or not. Jesus is all we have ever needed. His ways are better than ours. And he has something to offer us that the world cannot. We may have questions; Jesus has answers. We may have a void in our life, and we may feel like something is missing; Jesus is what is missing in those void and empty places. You may say, 'Well, I’ve been born again, so what else is there?' Trust me…there is so much more of Jesus beyond/after receiving salvation. Our Lord has always desired to have a relationship with us on a one-on-one personal, intimate level, and for us to know his voice and follow him.
“In this book, I will share my spiritual journey with you, as well as my healing journey from past hurts. These learning experiences that you will read about through the pages of this book helped to shape me and are a very vital part of my life—yes, even the bad experiences! Those are the most valuable!
“I will tell you, without you even having to flip open this book, that the number one most important thing I have learned in life is the importance of forgiveness. I have dedicated the whole first chapter of my book to this very topic. Why? Well…you will see.
“I pray this book will bring encouragement, inspiration, and even healing to you. We learn from each other, and that is how we grow.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna Roche’s new book is an uplifting invitation for readers to surrender their pain, discover the depths of God’s love, and walk in greater spiritual wholeness. Through real-life stories and heartfelt reflection, readers will find encouragement for their own journeys of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Let God Love You: My Personal Story of Surrender and Some Things I’ve Learned along the Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let God Love You: My Personal Story of Surrender and Some Things I’ve Learned along the Way,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
