Chase Walker’s New Book, "Nana's Closet," is a Poignant Novel of a Broken Family Whose Lives Are Forever Changed After Receiving Gifts from Their Grandmother
New York, NY, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chase Walker has completed his most recent book, “Nana's Closet”: a compelling and thought-provoking tale that centers around a family who, after facing a tragic loss, find themselves adrift and disconnected from each other. But after visiting their grandmother and receiving items from their grandmother’s mysterious closet, they’ll find their lives suddenly changed.
“‘A G.E.D. sounds good about now,’ she thought as her head bounced against the locker so hard, her hair poofed in front of her face. CJ was going through some issues; more than the average high school freshman. Being bullied on the first day of school by Bobby Dinten was not a good start. She was relying on her friends for support to make it through this year, but some of her closest friends tried to drag CJ into a world of house parties and getting drunk. CJ didn’t want to be part of that,” writes Walker.
“Her adolescent older brother Tom, wanted to join the army. Samantha was CJ's youngest sister; the baby of the family. That left CJ as the middle child. This didn’t overshadow the car accident their parents had gotten into, which their mother did not survive. Their father's drinking may have caused the accident; it’s still unknown.
“It wasn’t easy for their father to raise three kids by himself. The fact that two of them were girls made it harder; he did not know how to deal with young female issues, a mother would be able to address.
“Things began to get strange when CJ, Samantha, and their father paid a visit to Nana and Poppy's house. Nana has a habit of giving them used items she finds at estate sales, but on this particular visit, the used items they are about to take home are very different. Samantha, Tom, CJ, and their father are about to discover the mysterious secrets in Nana's closet!”
Published by Fulton Books, Chase Walker’s book will transport readers as they follow along on CJ and her family’s journey to find healing and peace amidst their loss, with the help of their grandmother’s used items and secrets. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Nana’s Closet” will keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Nana's Closet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
