Michael Ferrell-Sanders’s New Book, “Chapter 7: Staying True To The Blue: My Battle with Psychosis,” is a Powerful Series Exploring the Author’s Struggles and Triumphs
Decatur, GA, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Ferrell-Sanders, who joined the Marine Corps following high school and served as an aviation ordnance technician, has completed his most recent book, “Chapter 7: Staying True To The Blue: My Battle with Psychosis”: a potent and compelling series of poems and reflections that follows the author’s journey to cope with his various trials in life, and how he found his path towards healing.
“Everyone has a cool origin story. Mine begins in Queens, New York, in my grandparents’ basement,” writes Ferrell-Sanders. “Throughout life, everyone goes through different struggles and problems. Usually, you have friends and family to help you through, but sometimes you don’t. During this book of poems, I cope with a multitude of issues from being a child out of wedlock and divorced parents to addiction, generational curses, and seeing demons. It might sound dark, but I have a positive outlook on life and choose to laugh at life’s small inconveniences. The title begins with ‘Chapter 7’ because I believe that in life, you have chapters or seasons. For this chapter, you will experience how I come to have peace with myself and the world around me. The ‘blue’ refers to a couple of different things from my blue hair for a period of time to the feelings I felt while going through this period of my life. I believe it is always important to stay true to who you are and spread cheer to those around you. I hope my words inspire you and drive the enemy further under your feet.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Ferrell-Sanders’s book will offer readers a beautiful tapestry of heartfelt emotion and raw honesty that will resonate with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and candid, “Chapter 7: Staying True To The Blue: My Battle with Psychosis” is sure to connect with readers from all walks of life, offering a glimmer of hope in life’s darkest moments.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Chapter 7: Staying True To The Blue: My Battle with Psychosis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
