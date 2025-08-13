J.L. Graham’s New Book "The Assassin's Mace" Follows Special Agent Sean Roberts as He Races Against the Clock to Stop an Impending Terrorist Attack on America’s Capital
State College, PA, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J.L. Graham, a professor of practice emeritus and recently retired from The Pennsylvania State University where he directed the Red Cell Analytics Lab, has completed his most recent book, “The Assassin's Mace”: a compelling thriller that centers around a special FBI agent who must lead a team of elite intelligence agents to thwart the terrifying terrorist protocol, the Assassin’s Mace, against the nation.
Author J. L. Graham joined the Pennsylvania State University faculty in October 2007 after twenty-six years of active service in the United States Marine Corps. He taught intelligence analysis and modeling as part of the security and risk analysis degree program at Penn State. His passion is writing and facilitating intelligence exercises, teaching analytic methods, and mentoring students. For the last ten years, Graham has served as the Faculty Mentor for Penn State Men’s Volleyball.
“‘The Assassin’s Mace’ is the second of a three-book series featuring FBI Special Agent Sean Roberts and the companion to Scimitar Strike,” writes Graham. “As the recently appointed deputy is acclimating to his new position, the FBI’s Joint Terrorist Task Force (JTTF) is responding to back-to-back attacks on the nation’s capital. The threat horizon is about to expand exponentially.
“Following the death of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, the Supreme Council for National Security of the Islamic Republic of Iran declared, ‘We will hold the United States responsible for the consequences of their criminal adventurism. The US shall learn the criminal attack against our beloved brother was the largest strategic mistake they could make. The consequences of this miscalculation will be devastating.’
“The declaration referred to thirteen revenge scenarios to avenge the death of the Quds Force general at the hands of the Americans. The dust had yet to settle from an assassination attempt against the Saudi Ambassador when Washington, DC, was again rocked by terrorism. An attack on the DC Metro has shut down the DC transportation system and shattered the confidence of the intelligence community. Meanwhile, Roberts and members of the JTTF are in a race against the clock to head off the most devastating of the scenarios—‘The Assassin’s Mace.’"
Published by Fulton Books, J.L. Graham’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this non-stop suspense ride, where countless lives and the nation’s very future hangs in the balance. Expertly paced and pulse-pounding, “The Assassin’s Mace” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Assassin's Mace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
