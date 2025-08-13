Tiffany Gustafson & Illustrator Anthony Griffin’s New Book, "Doodling Ben Coodle," is a Charming Story of an Imaginative Ant Whose Love of Doodling Soon Gets Out of Hand
Joplin, MO, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tiffany Gustafson and illustrator Anthony Griffin have completed their most recent book, “Doodling Ben Coodle”: a heartfelt tale that centers around Ben, an artistic ant who loves to doodle, but soon discovers that spending his days doodling and doing nothing else could cause problems.
Author Tiffany Gustafson discovered her passion for storytelling in the second grade, when she wrote her first story and realized this was her calling. Now based in Joplin, Missouri, where she grew up, Tiffany drives a semi truck and in her spare time, pursues her interests as a singer-songwriter and writer. A dedicated mother of two, she hopes to inspire her children and others to follow their dreams.
Illustrator Tony Griffin has a BFA in media arts and illustration from the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan. He has worked in design and illustration for the past four decades. Additionally, he has a post baccalaureate certification in special education, art education and certification in art therapy. He currently teaches art in a private special education school in New Jersey.
“‘Doodling Ben Coodle’ is a heartwarming story about a silly, little ant named Ben Coodle, who loves to doodle,” writes Gustafson. “However, his doodling soon gets out of hand, and Ben must learn the important lessons of moderation and balance. Join Ben and his family as they navigate the challenges brought on by Ben’s excessive doodling and discover just how much of a good thing is too much.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tiffany Gustafson’s book is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Ben’s journey to discover the joys of moderation and learning when it is appropriate to doodle. With Griffin’s vibrant and colorful illustrations to help bring Gustafson’s story to life, “Doodling Ben Coodle” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Doodling Ben Coodle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
