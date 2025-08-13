Author Willie Williams’s New Book, “Why I Ain't a Que No More: You are What I Say You Are, Boy,” Tells a Harrowing True Story of Identity, Betrayal, and Resilience

Recent release “Why I Ain't a Que No More: You are What I Say You Are, Boy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Willie Williams explores the author’s struggles with identity and betrayal after a devastating cover-up forced his entire world to change and upended his promising career in the military.