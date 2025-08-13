Author Willie Williams’s New Book, “Why I Ain't a Que No More: You are What I Say You Are, Boy,” Tells a Harrowing True Story of Identity, Betrayal, and Resilience
Recent release “Why I Ain't a Que No More: You are What I Say You Are, Boy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Willie Williams explores the author’s struggles with identity and betrayal after a devastating cover-up forced his entire world to change and upended his promising career in the military.
Ladson, SC, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Willie Williams, a veteran of the US Army as well as a retired teacher from the New York-New Jersey region, has completed his new book, “Why I Ain't a Que No More: You are What I Say You Are, Boy”: an eye-opening narrative that recounts Williams’s tumultuous journey through a life marked by military service, personal discovery, and the devastating consequences of a shocking cover-up that changed everything.
In “Why I Ain't a Que No More,” Williams shares how his promising military career came to an abrupt halt when a critical moment in 1979 exposed a betrayal that left him questioning his identity and purpose. As Williams shares, “1979, shortly after I was trying to be all I could be, I was informed that my paperwork did not say the same thing…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Willie Williams’s enthralling memoir is a testament to resilience and self-acceptance that urges readers to confront their own narratives and challenge the labels imposed upon them. Deeply personal and insightful, “Why I Ain't a Que No More” serves as both a gripping novel and an empowering call to self-discovery that is sure to resonate with anyone who has felt misunderstood, marginalized, or constrained by their circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Why I Ain't a Que No More: You are What I Say You Are, Boy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “Why I Ain't a Que No More,” Williams shares how his promising military career came to an abrupt halt when a critical moment in 1979 exposed a betrayal that left him questioning his identity and purpose. As Williams shares, “1979, shortly after I was trying to be all I could be, I was informed that my paperwork did not say the same thing…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Willie Williams’s enthralling memoir is a testament to resilience and self-acceptance that urges readers to confront their own narratives and challenge the labels imposed upon them. Deeply personal and insightful, “Why I Ain't a Que No More” serves as both a gripping novel and an empowering call to self-discovery that is sure to resonate with anyone who has felt misunderstood, marginalized, or constrained by their circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Why I Ain't a Que No More: You are What I Say You Are, Boy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories