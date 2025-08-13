Author Michael Hiefner’s New Book, "Fred's First Thunderstorm," is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy Who, with the Help of His Father, Learns Not to Fear Thunderstorms
Recent release “Fred's First Thunderstorm” from Covenant Books author Michael Hiefner is a captivating story of a young boy named Fred, who is terrified when he experiences his first ever thunderstorm. However, with the help of his dad, Fred manages to quell his fears and, after the storm passes, discovers how wonderful what follows the rain can be.
McKinney, TX, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Hiefner, a native Texan and avid puddle jumper, who works in manufacturing and is a mud-run and boardgame, has completed his new book, “Fred's First Thunderstorm”: a heartfelt story of a young boy who manages to overcome his fears when a terrible thunderstorm outside causes him great anxiety.
“Flashes and crashes, oh my!” writes Hiefner. “Fred experiences his first thunderstorm and, oh boy, is it scary! This cute short story will capture the imagination and reframe the unknown. The catchy rhymes and fun storyline will have kids smiling at the thought of what follows the rain, when big storms come to town!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Hiefner’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Fred’s journey to conquer his fears and prepare for the next storm. With colorful artwork to help bring Hiefner’s story to life, “Fred’s First Thunderstorm” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any classroom or family library.
Readers can purchase “Fred's First Thunderstorm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Flashes and crashes, oh my!” writes Hiefner. “Fred experiences his first thunderstorm and, oh boy, is it scary! This cute short story will capture the imagination and reframe the unknown. The catchy rhymes and fun storyline will have kids smiling at the thought of what follows the rain, when big storms come to town!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Hiefner’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Fred’s journey to conquer his fears and prepare for the next storm. With colorful artwork to help bring Hiefner’s story to life, “Fred’s First Thunderstorm” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any classroom or family library.
Readers can purchase “Fred's First Thunderstorm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories