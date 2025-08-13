Author Michael Hiefner’s New Book, "Fred's First Thunderstorm," is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy Who, with the Help of His Father, Learns Not to Fear Thunderstorms

Recent release “Fred's First Thunderstorm” from Covenant Books author Michael Hiefner is a captivating story of a young boy named Fred, who is terrified when he experiences his first ever thunderstorm. However, with the help of his dad, Fred manages to quell his fears and, after the storm passes, discovers how wonderful what follows the rain can be.