Author Anonymous Patriot’s New Book, "The War Against Humanity," Explores the True Enemy of Mankind and Reveals How Humanity Can Change Their Future Through God
Recent release “The War Against Humanity” from Covenant Books author Anonymous Patriot is a compelling and thought-provoking read that examines how Satan is the true enemy that humanity faces, and not their fellow man. Through their writings, Anonymous Patriot implores readers to seek out God in order to change mankind’s fate and fight back against the forces driving society apart.
New York, NY, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anonymous Patriot has completed their new book, “The War Against Humanity”: a potent and eye-opening discussion that reveals global history through a Biblical lens, thus revealing the true enemy that humanity faces as society continues to endure hardship and division.
“Unique perspective on the real driving forces of the last three thousand years of human history,” shares Anonymous Patriot. “People believe history repeats itself because human nature stays the same. The reality is that the supernatural corrupting forces remain the same, but that their power rises and diminishes according to man’s collective sin and faith in God. A different future awaits mankind when he realizes his real Enemy is Satan and not his fellow man. Only through the grace of God can this enlightenment change our collective future and enable the one thousand years of peace promised in the book of Revelation. By understanding our collective history through a biblical lens, we can also understand the book of Revelation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anonymous Patriot’s new book is a call to action for readers everywhere to renew their relationship with their fellow man and with Christ in order to come together and stand firm against Satan’s advances. Drawing on Biblical texts to bolster each claim and assertion, “The War Against Humanity” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “The War Against Humanity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
