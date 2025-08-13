Author Anonymous Patriot’s New Book, "The War Against Humanity," Explores the True Enemy of Mankind and Reveals How Humanity Can Change Their Future Through God

Recent release “The War Against Humanity” from Covenant Books author Anonymous Patriot is a compelling and thought-provoking read that examines how Satan is the true enemy that humanity faces, and not their fellow man. Through their writings, Anonymous Patriot implores readers to seek out God in order to change mankind’s fate and fight back against the forces driving society apart.