Author Everett D Wair Sr’s New Book, "Graveyard Society: Book 3 This Was Your Life," Follows One Man’s Afterlife as He Confronts Past Traumas and Family Secrets

Recent release “Graveyard Society: Book 3 This Was Your Life” from Page Publishing author Everett D Wair Sr is an engaging tale that follows a young man who, after dying, finds his soul returned to Earth. Now able to confront his past traumas, he’ll be able to find out why his stepsister attempted to murder his mother, as well as discover past secrets that have had lasting effects on their family.