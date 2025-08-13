Author Everett D Wair Sr’s New Book, "Graveyard Society: Book 3 This Was Your Life," Follows One Man’s Afterlife as He Confronts Past Traumas and Family Secrets
Recent release “Graveyard Society: Book 3 This Was Your Life” from Page Publishing author Everett D Wair Sr is an engaging tale that follows a young man who, after dying, finds his soul returned to Earth. Now able to confront his past traumas, he’ll be able to find out why his stepsister attempted to murder his mother, as well as discover past secrets that have had lasting effects on their family.
Lancaster, CA, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Everett D Wair Sr, a loving father and a retired Amtrak employee who resides in California with his wife and their beloved dog, has completed his new book, “Graveyard Society: Book 3 This Was Your Life”: a fascinating tale that follows a young man whose soul returns to confront the trauma of his past in order to find the peace he longed for in life.
“This story is about a young man who has wondered for years why his half sister and brother hated his mother and why his own father hated him,” writes Wair Sr. “It wasn’t until his death that his soul was able to confront his sister and explain what really happened to them when they were little kids. He had to set the record straight so he could rest in peace.”
Published by Page Publishing, Everett D Wair Sr’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on one man’s journey to uncover family secrets and confront his past in order to move forward with his afterlife. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Graveyard Society: Book 3 This Was Your Life” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Graveyard Society: Book 3 This Was Your Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
