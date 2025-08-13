Author Helena Gu Breeden’s New Book, "Layla, the Naughty Golden Retriever," Tells the Charming Tale of a Mischievous Dog and Her Many Adventures with Her Beloved Family

Recent release “Layla, the Naughty Golden Retriever” from Page Publishing author Helena Gu Breeden is a captivating story that centers around Layla, who loves to hide things from her human family and make a mess whenever possible. But alongside her mischievous streak is a loveable heart and incredible loyalty that ultimately makes her one of the best dogs her humans could ask for.