Author Helena Gu Breeden’s New Book, "Layla, the Naughty Golden Retriever," Tells the Charming Tale of a Mischievous Dog and Her Many Adventures with Her Beloved Family
Recent release “Layla, the Naughty Golden Retriever” from Page Publishing author Helena Gu Breeden is a captivating story that centers around Layla, who loves to hide things from her human family and make a mess whenever possible. But alongside her mischievous streak is a loveable heart and incredible loyalty that ultimately makes her one of the best dogs her humans could ask for.
Peachtree City, GA, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Helena Gu Breeden, a lawyer, entrepreneur, and loving wife and mother, has completed her new book, “Layla, the Naughty Golden Retriever”: an adorable romp inspired by true events that centers around Layla and her many misadventures she shares with her human family.
Author Helena Gu Breeden lives in Georgia with her husband, Jared, and her son, Jacob. She is the dog mom of Layla, a very naughty, mischievous golden retriever. The author holds a juris doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law and a bachelor of arts in political science from Emory University.
“‘Layla, the Naughty Golden Retriever’ is a children’s book about a very mischievous golden retriever named Layla,” writes Breeden. “Layla loves to chew shoes, destroy toys, and makes a mess everywhere she goes. Read about the naughty adventures of Layla and how she makes everything better!”
Published by Page Publishing, Helena Gu Breeden’s engaging tale is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Layla’s story, discovering the incredible love she and her family show each other, even when she decides to be a bit naughty.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Layla, the Naughty Golden Retriever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
