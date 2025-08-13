Author Cindy Parks’ New Book, "This Was at a Time," is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author’s Bicycle Journey from Oklahoma Toward New York Alongside Three Friends

Recent release “This Was at a Time” from Page Publishing author Cindy Parks is a captivating autobiographical account that follows the author’s bicycle journey from Oklahoma toward the state of New York alongside three men, and the incredible, life-changing experience that came about from answering the call of her adventurous spirit. Can she make it to New York?