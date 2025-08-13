Author Cindy Parks’ New Book, "This Was at a Time," is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author’s Bicycle Journey from Oklahoma Toward New York Alongside Three Friends
Recent release “This Was at a Time” from Page Publishing author Cindy Parks is a captivating autobiographical account that follows the author’s bicycle journey from Oklahoma toward the state of New York alongside three men, and the incredible, life-changing experience that came about from answering the call of her adventurous spirit. Can she make it to New York?
Duncan, OK, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cindy Parks, a loving wife and mother of three sons and an elementary teacher of more than forty years, has completed her new book, “This Was at a Time”: a stirring account that tells the true story of the author’s bicycle ride from Oklahoma toward New York, and the incredible experiences she and her traveling companions faced along the way.
“With an adventuresome spirit and minimal preparation, a young woman shares her story of departing from Oklahoma on her bicycle with three men, heading toward the state of New York,” writes Parks. “Her high school sweetheart studies paper maps and helps guide the crew on rural roads. They carry their own supplies and endure the springtime thunderstorms. As the sun begins to set, they start looking for places to bed down, such as church lawns, strangers’ acreages, and old barns. The journey takes place at a time when folks answered their landline telephones, wrote handwritten letters, received their news from three television stations, and sang the same popular songs on radio stations nationwide. The glory, the pain, the beauty, the agony, the people, the conversations, and the love are all shared. The narrative is autobiographical, historical, inspirational, and heartwarming.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cindy Parks’ enthralling tale is a testament to the wonderful experiences that can come from answering one’s inner calls for adventure. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “This Was at a Time” will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s thrilling adventures, leaving them spellbound and inspired long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “This Was at a Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
