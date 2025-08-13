Author Doug Clark’s New Book, "Trail of Graves," is a Collection of Stories That Bring to Life Both Well-Known and Forgotten Figures from the American Old West
Recent release “Trail of Graves” from Page Publishing author Doug Clark is an engaging assortment of stories that recount various individuals and historical places from the Old West, focusing on interesting moments from their lives that should be remembered and documented instead of becoming lost to history.
Nacogdoches, TX, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Doug Clark, a lifelong Texan and lover of the Old West and its legends, has completed his new book, “Trail of Graves”: a stirring collection of stories that bring to life the incredible grandeur and simplicity of the American Old West, offering an intimate look at the true lives of those from the era.
A cowboy by heart and profession, author Doug Clark has traveled the mountains and deserts in search of wild and historic places as part of a quest to stay in touch with the nation’s Western heritage. His fascination with grave sites and the stories surrounding them led to the creation of this book, a labor of love. He lives in East Texas with his wife, Lynn, and their dogs, Scout and Gus.
“Not many people in the Old West kept records, especially Native Americans. These stories need to be preserved,” shares Clark. “That is what I have tried to do in these short stories. These are not the life stories of these people but interesting stories about these people and places. I have traveled throughout the Western US for many years learning these stories. I hope you can travel to these places through the maps provided, but if not, maybe these tales will help you to see them in your mind’s eye.”
Published by Page Publishing, Doug Clark’s enthralling series is sure to resonate with enthusiasts of the Old West, as well as history lovers who wish to discover more about these important figures of America’s past. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, “Trail of Graves” will keep the pages turning, transporting readers with each tale right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Trail of Graves” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
