Author John Curry’s New Book, "The Last Johnson," is a Riveting Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey as He Unexpectedly Becomes One of the Most Important Men on Earth

Recent release “The Last Johnson” from Page Publishing author John Curry is a compelling novel that centers around Marcus Johnson, an ordinary man trying to navigate the challenges of his life and survive. But in an instant, Marcus’s life forever changes, and he soon becomes one of the most extraordinary people on Earth and is forced to accept his destiny.