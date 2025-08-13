Author John Curry’s New Book, "The Last Johnson," is a Riveting Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey as He Unexpectedly Becomes One of the Most Important Men on Earth
Recent release “The Last Johnson” from Page Publishing author John Curry is a compelling novel that centers around Marcus Johnson, an ordinary man trying to navigate the challenges of his life and survive. But in an instant, Marcus’s life forever changes, and he soon becomes one of the most extraordinary people on Earth and is forced to accept his destiny.
Hudson, OH, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Curry, who currently resides in Ohio with his family, has completed his new book, “The Last Johnson”: a captivating story of one man’s journey from obscurity to becoming one of the most influential and prominent people on Earth.
“Marcus Johnson was trying to live his best life as he navigated family dynamics, religious mores, societal expectations, and just plain staying alive,” writes Curry. “He didn’t think of himself as anything special. But due to unimaginable circumstances beyond his control, he would become one of the most unusual and extraordinary people on Earth. Follow Marcus’s remarkable journey from obscurity through catastrophe to preeminence.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Curry’s enthralling tale is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page as they follow along on Marcus’s journey to navigate and accept his new role. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Last Johnson” is sure to leave readers on the edge of the seats, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Last Johnson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
