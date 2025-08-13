Author Ed Bankson’s New Book, "Beta," is a Compelling Sci-Fi Novel That Follows Beta Mortenson, Who Must Work to Save the Universe from Being Redefined by a God Particle

Recent release “Beta” from Page Publishing author Ed Bankson is a gripping tale that follows the Proctor family, who are called upon to save humanity from a Higgs boson that threatens the universe. But without Gamma, a member of their family who is trapped in another dimension, Beta must be guided by Gamma across planes of existence in order to save mankind from destruction.