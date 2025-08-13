Author Ed Bankson’s New Book, "Beta," is a Compelling Sci-Fi Novel That Follows Beta Mortenson, Who Must Work to Save the Universe from Being Redefined by a God Particle
Recent release “Beta” from Page Publishing author Ed Bankson is a gripping tale that follows the Proctor family, who are called upon to save humanity from a Higgs boson that threatens the universe. But without Gamma, a member of their family who is trapped in another dimension, Beta must be guided by Gamma across planes of existence in order to save mankind from destruction.
Glendale, AZ, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ed Bankson, a native of South Bend, Indiana, who now resides in Glendale, Arizona, has completed his new book, “Beta”: a riveting tale that follows a family of scientists who are called upon to save the universe and life itself.
“In the infinitesimal world of subatomic particles, a danger exists that few know about,” writes Bankson. “A Higgs boson, also known as the ‘God particle,’ through reaching its true energy state, could lead to the redefining of the universe.”
“When the Proctor family discovers that such an event, located three light-years away, is soon to take place, they are called on once again to save all humanity.”
“Beta Mortenson, a Nobel Prize–winning physicist and prime member of the Proctor family, is tasked with the overwhelming responsibility for stopping the total annihilation of all matter in the cosmos.”
“Gamma Proctor, a ten-year-old little girl who saved Earth from a gamma-ray burst by sacrificing her life, now existing in another dimension, can no longer guide the Proctor family to the quantum world. However, still able to communicate with Beta, she trains the brilliant physicist on how to lead her movie star husband and Dr. John Tate back to the subatomic realm where once again the world’s fate will be decided.”
“When Beta fails to make progress, Gamma, her celestial guide, suggests that they locate a young friend from their past who is currently homeless and living on the streets of London. Only with the help of eighteen-year-old Briana Boyer can the Proctor family hope to prevail.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ed Bankson’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on this epic tale across planes of existence as the fate of the universe hangs in the balance. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Beta” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Beta” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
