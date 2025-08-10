Belligerent Skate Team Shows Heart at Buffalo Damn Am at Foodcourt Skatepark
Belligerent Lifestyle Apparel proudly spotlighted its skate team at the Damn Am Buffalo event this past weekend, hosted at Foodcourt Skatepark in Hamburg, NY.
Belligerent Lifestyle Apparel proudly spotlighted its skate team at the Damn Am Buffalo event this past weekend, hosted at Foodcourt Skatepark in Hamburg, NY.
Belligerent Team Skater Shawn Lackey, from Staunton, Virginia, delivered a gutsy performance during Saturday’s Best Trick contest. Despite not landing his ambitious double flip over the bump to bar, Shawn earned loud cheers from the crowd and event staff, including a few extra tries thanks to the overwhelming support. Unfortunately, an injury sustained during Saturday’s practice prevented him from competing in Sunday’s main event.
Representing Belligerent alongside Shawn was Xavier Camp of Charlotte, NC, who skated hard and put on a strong performance, although he did not place in the finals.
“This was a great event, and I’m incredibly proud of my team,” said Austin Tomasello, CEO of Belligerent Lifestyle Apparel. “They skated with heart, brought the energy, and represented what Belligerent is all about. I’m looking forward to the Belligerent Skate Team making a huge appearance at Tampa AM 2025, October 16–19.”
Several other Belligerent riders made the trip to Buffalo to show support, highlighting the brand’s strong team culture and growing presence in the national skate scene.
About Belligerent Lifestyle Belligerent is a lifestyle apparel brand that embodies self-motivated confidence and bold individuality. As a registered trademark of Chesterfield Holdings Inc., Belligerent has become a beacon of forward-thinking fashion, resonating with youth and skate culture globally.
Since 1960, Chesterfield Holdings Inc. has been a global powerhouse in fashion, owning and managing a diverse portfolio of influential clothing brands, including Belligerent Lifestyle.
