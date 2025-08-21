Renew Integrative Health in Newark, DE, Launches Specialized Fibromyalgia Consultations for Women in Their 40s
Renew Integrative Health now offers specialized consultations for women in their 40s with fibromyalgia. This service provides a personalized, root-cause approach to managing pain and fatigue.
Newark, DE, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Renew Integrative Health announced the launch of specialized consultation service for women in their 40s experiencing fibromyalgia symptoms. This offers a personalized, root-cause approach to managing widespread pain, chronic fatigue, and "fibro fog," which can be heightened by hormonal fluctuations during perimenopause.
Fibromyalgia, a central nervous system disorder, is often misunderstood and can significantly impact the quality of life for many, particularly women in this age group. Unlike conditions that cause joint damage, fibromyalgia hypersensitizes the brain and spinal cord to pain. Symptoms can be diverse and may include profound fatigue, poor sleep, migraines, and irritable bowel syndrome.
Andrea Dean, CRNP, a functional medicine practitioner at Renew Integrative Health, noted the importance of addressing the unique challenges women in their 40s face. "We are seeing a clear link between hormonal shifts during perimenopause and an increase in fibromyalgia symptoms," said Dean. "Our consultations are designed to go beyond symptom management to identify and address the underlying triggers, whether they are hormonal imbalances, nutritional deficiencies, or other factors."
Renew Integrative Health will focus on developing comprehensive, individualized treatment plans. These plans may incorporate advanced therapies such as IV therapy, peptide therapy, and bioidentical hormone replacement, alongside at-home strategies like exercise and stress reduction techniques.
This new service provides a timely and relevant resource for the community, offering a hopeful alternative to conventional treatments that may not fully address the complex nature of fibromyalgia.
For more information about the new fibromyalgia consultation service or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website renewinthealth.org or call (302) 444-4366
