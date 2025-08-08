ProperHeir Opens New Office at Miramar Tech Center
ProperHeir has opened a new office at the Miramar Tech Center, tripling its space to house a growing in-house sales team and welcome clients for in-person meetings. This long-term move reflects the company’s commitment to growth, client service, and leading the way in inheritance recovery.
Miramar, FL, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ProperHeir, a leader in inheritance recovery, has officially opened its new office at the Miramar Tech Center. The expanded space is designed to accommodate nearly 20 in-house sales team members and provide clients with a professional setting for in-person meetings.
The decision to secure an office has been three years in the making. During that time, ProperHeir strategically reinvested excess capital into education and other growth areas before committing to a physical space. Founder Oscar Quintana believes in balancing the strengths of both in-house and virtual teams — a mix that aligns with the company’s long-term vision.
“This office represents a new chapter for our company,” said Quintana. “We wanted a space that reflects the level of service we provide, gives clients the opportunity to meet us face-to-face, and makes our team feel proud to walk in every day. A great workplace fuels a great culture, and that culture drives results.”
Triple the size of the company’s current needs, the new office is built with the future in mind. Its open sales floor, client meeting spaces, and culture-focused design create an environment where both team members and clients feel at home working with us — setting ProperHeir up for years of growth and success.
Oscar Quintana
(786) 232-3565
https://properheir.com/
