Author Uncle Woozle’s New Book, "Freddie Finds His Glow," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Firefly Who Faces His Fear of the Dark to Save His Best Friend
Recent release “Freddie Finds His Glow” from Page Publishing author Uncle Woozle is a captivating story that centers around Freddie, a firefly who is scared of the dark and refuses to go out at night. But when his friend Benji gets lost during a storm, Freddie decides to face his fears and share his light to rescue his pal.
New York, NY, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Uncle Woozle, a mysterious storyteller who lives in a glowing magical nook hidden deep within the Whispering Woods, has completed his new book, “Freddie Finds His Glow”: a riveting story of a firefly who must conquer his fear of the dark and learn to light the way as he searches for his missing friend.
“Freddie the Firefly is afraid of the dark and unsure of his ability to glow,” writes Uncle Woozle. “When his friend Benji gets lost during a stormy night, Freddie faces his fears and discovers his unique light with the help of Grandma Moth. By embracing his glow, Freddie becomes a hero, lighting the way for his friends and finding confidence in himself.”
Published by Page Publishing, Uncle Woozle's heartfelt tale will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on this beautiful journey that highlights the power that friendship can have in helping one overcome their fears. With colorful and vibrant illustrations inspired by Celia Whitlock Smith, “Freddie Finds His Glow” is sure to resonate with young readers, inspiring them to trust in themselves when faced with life’s struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Freddie Finds His Glow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
