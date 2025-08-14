Author Uncle Woozle’s New Book, "Freddie Finds His Glow," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Firefly Who Faces His Fear of the Dark to Save His Best Friend

Recent release “Freddie Finds His Glow” from Page Publishing author Uncle Woozle is a captivating story that centers around Freddie, a firefly who is scared of the dark and refuses to go out at night. But when his friend Benji gets lost during a storm, Freddie decides to face his fears and share his light to rescue his pal.