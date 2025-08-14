Author Pamela Groom‘s New Book, "Happy Tales at Happy Trails," Follows Jinglebella and Beau, Santa‘s Helpers, as They Deliver Animals to Their Forever Homes on Christmas

Recent release “Happy Tales at Happy Trails” from Page Publishing author Pamela Groom centers around animals at Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary who are convinced that no one would ever want to adopt them. When Santa’s helpers arrive to deliver the animals to their forever homes, the animals are so convinced that no one would want to adopt them that they have to call in Santa to help out with the adoption effort.