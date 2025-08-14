Author Pamela Groom‘s New Book, "Happy Tales at Happy Trails," Follows Jinglebella and Beau, Santa‘s Helpers, as They Deliver Animals to Their Forever Homes on Christmas
Recent release “Happy Tales at Happy Trails” from Page Publishing author Pamela Groom centers around animals at Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary who are convinced that no one would ever want to adopt them. When Santa’s helpers arrive to deliver the animals to their forever homes, the animals are so convinced that no one would want to adopt them that they have to call in Santa to help out with the adoption effort.
Stow, OH, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Groom, a loving mother and grandmother who volunteers at a farm animal sanctuary, which helps abused, neglected, or surrendered farm animals, has completed her new book, “Happy Tales at Happy Trails.” This charming story follows Santa‘s helpers, Jinglebella and Beau, as they work to convince the sanctuary’s animals that they are not only worthy of adoption, but are regarded highly by the big guy himself, Santa!
“Life at Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary is pretty awesome,” writes Groom. “The friendly veterinarian, the kindly caregivers, and the hardworking volunteers do all they can to provide the best life possible for the farm animal residents who anxiously await a forever home. When Santa’s helpers, Jinglebella and her puppy brother, Beau, show up at the farm one Christmas Eve to whisk them off to forever homes, they sadly learn that many of the animals have grown to believe that no one would ever want to adopt them! How is this horrible rumor being spread? Is this problem bad enough to call in the big guy, Santa himself? This Christmas, the farm animals at Happy Trails might start learning how their differences are actually unique abilities!”
Published by Page Publishing, Pamela Groom’s engaging tale will help readers of all ages realize the importance of spreading kindness to animals and people, offering life lessons alongside exciting adventures with Jinglebella and Beau, who are based on the author’s actual dogs. With colorful artwork and a heartfelt message of friendship and Christmas magic, “Happy Tales at Happy Trails” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a beloved addition to any family’s Christmas reading traditions.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of “Happy Tales at Happy Trails” will go towards supporting the farm animal sanctuary the author volunteers with, helping animals in need.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Happy Tales at Happy Trails” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Life at Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary is pretty awesome,” writes Groom. “The friendly veterinarian, the kindly caregivers, and the hardworking volunteers do all they can to provide the best life possible for the farm animal residents who anxiously await a forever home. When Santa’s helpers, Jinglebella and her puppy brother, Beau, show up at the farm one Christmas Eve to whisk them off to forever homes, they sadly learn that many of the animals have grown to believe that no one would ever want to adopt them! How is this horrible rumor being spread? Is this problem bad enough to call in the big guy, Santa himself? This Christmas, the farm animals at Happy Trails might start learning how their differences are actually unique abilities!”
Published by Page Publishing, Pamela Groom’s engaging tale will help readers of all ages realize the importance of spreading kindness to animals and people, offering life lessons alongside exciting adventures with Jinglebella and Beau, who are based on the author’s actual dogs. With colorful artwork and a heartfelt message of friendship and Christmas magic, “Happy Tales at Happy Trails” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a beloved addition to any family’s Christmas reading traditions.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of “Happy Tales at Happy Trails” will go towards supporting the farm animal sanctuary the author volunteers with, helping animals in need.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Happy Tales at Happy Trails” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories