Author JM’s New Book, “The Hygiene Society vs Global Warming,” is a Riveting Comic Adventure That Follows a Teenager as the World Grapples with How to Stop Global Warming
Recent release “The Hygiene Society vs Global Warming” from Page Publishing author JM is a thrilling story that centers around teenager Babosh Savage Jr., a descendent of Albert Einstein, who spends most of his time in his laboratory. But when a group of underground scientists try to find a way to stop global warming, Babosh’s life is upended through a series of odd events.
New York, NY, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JM has completed his new book, “The Hygiene Society vs Global Warming”: a compelling story of an inventive and scientifically inclined teenager’s wild adventures, set against the backdrop of the race to find a way to stop climate change’s devastating effects on the world.
“This is a unique and challenging story of mysteries and investigations pertaining to the warming of our planet and how it can be stopped,” writes JM. “As an anonymous group of scientists teams up in order to find solutions to the disturbing and critical situation that our world faces, strange and weird circumstances add anxiety and pressure to make things even worse.”
Published by Page Publishing, JM’s engaging tale is inspired by real characters from the author’s childhood, combined with topics of climate change and current global developments that have an impact on society around the world. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Hygiene Society vs Global Warming” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Hygiene Society vs Global Warming” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
