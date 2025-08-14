Author JM’s New Book, “The Hygiene Society vs Global Warming,” is a Riveting Comic Adventure That Follows a Teenager as the World Grapples with How to Stop Global Warming

Recent release “The Hygiene Society vs Global Warming” from Page Publishing author JM is a thrilling story that centers around teenager Babosh Savage Jr., a descendent of Albert Einstein, who spends most of his time in his laboratory. But when a group of underground scientists try to find a way to stop global warming, Babosh’s life is upended through a series of odd events.