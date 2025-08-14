Author Laurie Lewis’s New Book, "Putting Others First with Patches Ray Duffy," Follows a Bunny Named Patches Who Learns the Importance of Putting Others First

Recent release “Putting Others First with Patches Ray Duffy” from Covenant Books author Laurie Lewis is a heartfelt story of a bunny named Patches, who heads to the park to play and spend time on the swings. But when he spots a friend in need, Patches decides to put the needs of his friend first, showing just how caring he can be.