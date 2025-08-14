Author Laurie Lewis’s New Book, "Putting Others First with Patches Ray Duffy," Follows a Bunny Named Patches Who Learns the Importance of Putting Others First
Recent release “Putting Others First with Patches Ray Duffy” from Covenant Books author Laurie Lewis is a heartfelt story of a bunny named Patches, who heads to the park to play and spend time on the swings. But when he spots a friend in need, Patches decides to put the needs of his friend first, showing just how caring he can be.
Roca, NE, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laurie Lewis, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a retired magazine publicist who specialized in marketing, and has recorded a CD of her original songs, has completed her new book, “Putting Others First with Patches Ray Duffy”: a delightful tale that explores the importance of having compassion and selflessness in putting others first, just as Christ teaches.
“‘Putting Others First with Patches Ray Duffy’ is about an adorable little bunny that reflects one of the characteristics of Jesus by being selfless,” writes Lewis. “He reaps the benefits of this gift by having a caring, compassionate, and happy heart. He challenges the reader to begin putting others first and makes available a chart on the last page for them to keep track of their progress.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Laurie Lewis’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to encourage and challenge readers of all ages to become more thoughtful and caring toward others. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Lewis’s story to life, “Putting Others First with Patches Ray Duffy” is sure to captivate readers, inviting them to revisit this adorable and enlightening tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Putting Others First with Patches Ray Duffy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Putting Others First with Patches Ray Duffy’ is about an adorable little bunny that reflects one of the characteristics of Jesus by being selfless,” writes Lewis. “He reaps the benefits of this gift by having a caring, compassionate, and happy heart. He challenges the reader to begin putting others first and makes available a chart on the last page for them to keep track of their progress.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Laurie Lewis’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to encourage and challenge readers of all ages to become more thoughtful and caring toward others. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Lewis’s story to life, “Putting Others First with Patches Ray Duffy” is sure to captivate readers, inviting them to revisit this adorable and enlightening tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Putting Others First with Patches Ray Duffy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories