Author Kayla Noyes’s New Book, "Heart Change," is a Powerful Memoir That Explores How the Author’s Faith Has Helped to Shape and Inspire Her Path in Life

Recent release “Heart Change” from Covenant Books author Kayla Noyes is a stirring account that centers around the author’s journey of faith, sharing moments from her life that have helped to bring her closer to the Lord as she surrendered herself to Him and opened up her heart to His glory and influence.