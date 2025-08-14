Author Kayla Noyes’s New Book, "Heart Change," is a Powerful Memoir That Explores How the Author’s Faith Has Helped to Shape and Inspire Her Path in Life
Recent release “Heart Change” from Covenant Books author Kayla Noyes is a stirring account that centers around the author’s journey of faith, sharing moments from her life that have helped to bring her closer to the Lord as she surrendered herself to Him and opened up her heart to His glory and influence.
Pahrump, NV, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kayla Noyes has completed her new book, “Heart Change”: a poignant and deeply personal account that reveals how the author’s life has been impacted by her faith and growing relationship with God.
“You see it in things, you hear it in movies, you read it in books, and you hear it in the fairy tales that you grew up reading: Follow your dreams!” writes Noyes. “Let your heart be your guide! I grew up believing that this was such a great phrase. It sounds lovely, doesn’t it? Maybe even inspiring?
“Well, the closer I get to Jesus, the more I understand that this popular phrase is not as great as I had once believed.
“This book is to share what the Lord has taught me regarding the heart and my life. I wish to share the moments in my life where I surrendered all and just how much the Lord showed up and taught me all about who He is.
“So stick around a while. Grab the Word of God and your favorite drink and settle in.
“If the Lord could take a broken sinner like me, save me from hell, and then set me free from many shackles, I assure you, friend, there is no better place to be than right at His feet.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kayla Noyes’s new book is an enlightening read that serves as a call to action for those seeking to free themselves and find fulfillment through God. Emotionally candid and engaging, “Heart Change” is a testament to the wonderful changes achievable with faith and trust in the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Heart Change” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
