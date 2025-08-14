Author Paul Wood’s New Book, "Labruula Awakens: The Chronicles of Rekule," Follows the Olympians and the Titans as They Fight to Control Crystals with Mysterious Power
Recent release “Labruula Awakens: The Chronicles of Rekule” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul Wood is a compelling novel that follows Rekule, an Olympian who falls for the Titan Chalene. But when mysterious crystals with special powers are discovered, and war breaks out between the Olympians and the Titans, Rekule will find himself caught in the middle.
Quincy, IL, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul Wood has completed his new book, “Labruula Awakens: The Chronicles of Rekule”: a riveting epic set in Ancient Greece that centers around the power struggle between the Olympians and the Titans as both factions seek to control elemental crystals that provide their users with special abilities and power.
“In 1750 BC, at the base of Mount Olympus, Olympians and Titans share an uneasy peace in a remote village,” shares Wood. “Rekule, a young Olympian, finds himself torn between duty and desire as he falls into a forbidden romance with Chalene, a striking Titan, caught in a love triangle with Uranus, a powerful and ambitious Titan.
“Everything changes when Rekule and his closest friend, Thanatos, stumble upon mysterious elemental crystals. These artifacts hold unimaginable power—control over earth, water, fire, and air—and grant their users enhanced strength, endurance, and near-immortality.
“As word of the crystals’ power spreads, the fragile peace unravels. The Fates themselves descend to guide the Olympians and Titans in harnessing these abilities, but tension brews as outsiders, from marauding warriors to a conquering king, arrive to seize the crystals for themselves.
“Amidst the chaos, the magnificent city of Labruula emerges, a city built around an enormous enigmatic crystal. But its true purpose and power remain a mystery…one that may determine their fate.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Wood’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling epic, leaving them on the edge of their seats as Rekule’s story, and the fate of the city of Labruula, unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Labruula Awakens: The Chronicles of Rekule” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
