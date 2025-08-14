Author Donavan Bailey, LSW, EDD’s New Book, “The Seeds of Toby,” Explores Breaking Generational Trauma Caused by Racial Disparity in the American Criminal Justice System

Recent release “The Seeds of Toby: The Continual Imperative of Holistic Criminal Justice Reform” from Page Publishing author Donavan Bailey, LSW, EDD is a thought-provoking read that explores the ongoing racial disparities within the American criminal justice system, and how these institutionalized biases must be rooted out through addressing the generational trauma they cause.