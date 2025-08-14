Author Donavan Bailey, LSW, EDD’s New Book, “The Seeds of Toby,” Explores Breaking Generational Trauma Caused by Racial Disparity in the American Criminal Justice System
Recent release “The Seeds of Toby: The Continual Imperative of Holistic Criminal Justice Reform” from Page Publishing author Donavan Bailey, LSW, EDD is a thought-provoking read that explores the ongoing racial disparities within the American criminal justice system, and how these institutionalized biases must be rooted out through addressing the generational trauma they cause.
Hastings, MN, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donavan Bailey, LSW, EDD, a licensed social worker and mitigation specialist, consultant, and trainer who holds a master of science in educational leadership and a doctorate in education, has completed his new book, “The Seeds of Toby: The Continual Imperative of Holistic Criminal Justice Reform”: an eye-opening discussion that takes a closer look at the deeper historical issues of racial biases in the American criminal justice system, and how these racial inequities must be addressed at the root for the betterment of future generations.
For the past twenty-five years, author Donavan Bailey has worked throughout the criminal justice system and mostly with the Minnesota State Public Defender Office, Colorado Public Defender Office, and in Maricopa County Public Defender Offices. His work has included various levels of criminal defense work, including capital cases. He is also a national trainer and an adjunct faculty, teaching forensic social work, holistic defense, and criminal defense mitigation. Donavan is also trained as a DEI facilitator. His past experience includes work as a youth counselor, police officer, and juvenile residential treatment supervisor. As an extension of his career, he has made it a priority to extend his work in the community, serving on various committees and boards.
“Why is there continued racial disparity within the American criminal justice system?” asks Bailey. “Among the various issues within crime and punishment and the fact that African Americans and other minorities disproportionately engulf the prisons, jails, and probation caseloads, why is it that so many are in the criminal justice system and continue to be at rates that continuously plague American communities? How about the aspects of historical trauma and improper identity paradigms? How about the fact that criminality has become normality? How about the old biblical adage that ‘as a man thinks, so is he?’
“There is a cultural identity crisis in many that frequent the criminal justice system and amid the various efforts to correct and change behavior, address therapeutic measures, and ensure that the criminal justice system yields evidence-based practices and strength-based treatment modalities. The system sadly lacks the cultural competence that would change The New Jim Crow and the face of crime in America.
“As much as activism and advocacy have rightfully focused on the racist aspects of a criminal justice system that has improperly and historically overloaded the system, the movement must be more thorough after generations of minorities were incarcerated and overwhelmed by the collateral consequences of imprisonment. There must be a more in-depth focus on keeping minorities out of the system, breaking a historical trauma that has grown over centuries. The system must incorporate ethnocentric treatment components focused on changing identity paradigms. What would that mean, and why is this important?”
Published by Page Publishing, Donavan Bailey, LSW, EDD’s stirring series is sure to resonate with readers as they explore possible solutions that could make the American criminal justice system more equitable, serving as an engaging and valuable resource for those passionate about reform and breaking down the institutionalized racism that has ingratiated itself into the nation.
Readers who wish to experience this potent and relevant work can purchase “The Seeds of Toby: The Continual Imperative of Holistic Criminal Justice Reform” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
